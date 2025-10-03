Score Prediction for Colorado, Deion Sanders's Tough Road Game Against TCU
The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the TCU Horned Frogs on the road on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on FOX.
Can Deion Sanders lead his team into Fort Worth and pull off the upset?
Colorado vs. TCU Preview, FPI Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes have a 20.8 percent chance to win on the road against TCU according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
Colorado is still in search for their first conference win this season after dropping their first two Big 12 games against the Houston Cougars and BYU Cougars. The Buffaloes have yet to win a game against a power conference team. They lost to ACC’s Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and have only beaten the Delaware Blue Hens and Wyoming Cowboys.
Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter has had an up and won season. He began the year as the starter before being benched for Ryan Staub in Week 3. Salter got the starting job back the following week.
Colorado’s last game against BYU was there for the taking, but they were unable to hold onto their 14-point lead in the first half and fell to the Cougars 24-21.
TCU also let a game get away last week. The Horned Frogs were 3-0 and looked to be well on their way to 4-0 on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils. At one point they led 17-0. Arizona State stormed back late and kicked a game winning field goal with a minute left to win 27-14. The Frogs are led by quarterback Josh Hoover.
Colorado vs. TCU Betting Odds
Colorado is a 13.5 point road underdog vs. TCU per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buffaloes are +390 to win outright while the Frogs are -520.
The over/under is currently at 57.5 points.
Colorado vs. TCU Score Prediction
This isn’t the first time a Deion Sanders led Colorado team has come into Fort Worth as a big underdog. In “Coach Prime’s” first game as Colorado coach in 2023, he led his Buffaloes to a road against TCU. The Buffaloes were about a three touchdown underdog and managed to pull of the stunner.
It’s a new year with new players, but it’s college football and upsets happen every week. Colorado desperately needs to pick up a Big 12 win avoid falling to 2-4 or a bowl game appearance will begin to look very unlikely.
TCU is a good team and they will have the crowd at their advantage. Colorado will come out with their hair on fire and cover the spread, but lose a close one. Frogs get it done on a field goal at the buzzer.
TCU 28, Colorado 27
