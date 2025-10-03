Buffs Beat

Score Prediction for Colorado, Deion Sanders's Tough Road Game Against TCU

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to pull a stunner on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs. Kickoff for this game is slated for 5:30 p.m. MT on FOX. Can Deion Sanders will once again pull a big upset in Fort Worth over the Frogs?

Cory Pappas

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the TCU Horned Frogs on the road on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on FOX. 

Can Deion Sanders lead his team into Fort Worth and pull off the upset? 

Colorado vs. TCU Preview, FPI Prediction

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have a 20.8 percent chance to win on the road against TCU according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Colorado is still in search for their first conference win this season after dropping their first two Big 12 games against the Houston Cougars and BYU Cougars. The Buffaloes have yet to win a game against a power conference team. They lost to ACC’s Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and have only beaten the Delaware Blue Hens and Wyoming Cowboys. 

Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter has had an up and won season. He began the year as the starter before being benched for Ryan Staub in Week 3. Salter got the starting job back the following week. 

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles with the ball as Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Evan Eller (6) chases in first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s last game against BYU was there for the taking, but they were unable to hold onto their 14-point lead in the first half and fell to the Cougars 24-21. 

TCU also let a game get away last week. The Horned Frogs were 3-0 and looked to be well on their way to 4-0 on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils. At one point they led 17-0. Arizona State stormed back late and kicked a game winning field goal with a minute left to win 27-14. The Frogs are led by quarterback Josh Hoover.

Colorado vs. TCU Betting Odds

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Colorado is a 13.5 point road underdog vs. TCU per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buffaloes are +390 to win outright while the Frogs are -520.

The over/under is currently at 57.5 points.

Colorado vs. TCU Score Prediction

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

This isn’t the first time a Deion Sanders led Colorado team has come into Fort Worth as a big underdog. In “Coach Prime’s” first game as Colorado coach in 2023, he led his Buffaloes to a road against TCU. The Buffaloes were about a three touchdown underdog and managed to pull of the stunner. 

It’s a new year with new players, but it’s college football and upsets happen every week. Colorado desperately needs to pick up a Big 12 win avoid falling to 2-4 or a bowl game appearance will begin to look very unlikely. 

TCU is a good team and they will have the crowd at their advantage. Colorado will come out with their hair on fire and cover the spread, but lose a close one. Frogs get it done on a field goal at the buzzer.

TCU 28, Colorado 27

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

