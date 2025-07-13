Buffs Beat

NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Stance In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition

Where does Shedeur Standers stand in the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition between Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco? An NFL insider reveals insight into the depth chart entering training camp or if a trade looms for a veteran or rookie like the former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to the play calling on the sideline during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to the play calling on the sideline during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Will Cleveland make a quarterback trade? Are one of the rookies in danger of not making the roster?

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was taken in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, after an unprecedented draft fall as a projected first-round pick. Two rounds earlier, the Browns had drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The four-man quarterback competition is one of the most interesting NFL storylines as Colorado fans hope to see Sanders emerge and climb the depth chart.

The Browns will likeley start a veteran in either Flacco or Pickett to begin the season per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. However, good news for the rookies is both are expected to make the roster, per her report. Gabriel has the slight edge over Sanders in the pecking order.

“(Gabriel's) superpower in the competition is his computer-like processing speed and decision-making,” Cabot said. “During spring practices, including rookie minicamp, organized team activities, and mandatory minicamp, Gabriel looked solid and held his own.”

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“Thanks to his quick grasp of the terminology and playbook, Gabriel worked with the starters at his times during OTAs and minicamp, and also received his share of 11-on-11s. Sanders didn’t get as many of those high-level reps in those sessions,” Cabot continued.

It is notable that Sanders was the only quarterback to not have taken any first-team reps. Although it's important to not look too deep into practice stats or rotation, it does provide some contect. ESPN Cleveland tracked the combined quarterback stats during five practices that were open to the media.

Joe Flacco: 18-for-35 (51.4 percent), two touchdowns

Shedeur Sanders: 41-for-53 (77.4 percent), nine touchdowns, one interception

Kenny Pickett: 38-for-63 (60.3 percent), seven touchdowns

Dillon Gabriel: 48-for-83 (57.8 percent), eight touchdowns

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass as quarterback Joe Flacco (15) and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) and quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) look on during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders currently has the lowest odds at +870 to be the Cleveland Browns' week one starting quarterback on FanDuel Sportsbook. Flacco is the favorite with -102 odds, with Pickett right behind him with +200 odds. Fellow rookie Gabriel currently has +500 odds.

"My goal is to be the best teammate and to be as polished as I can be in every aspect," Sanders said during this offseason. "I view things as I got time. I got time to be able to grow and mature and be able to understand the ins and outs of the defenses and be able to get the good insight from the vets in the room. I look at it as a plus. I got time to really be able to have a great understanding."

Sanders is fresh off two excellent seasons at Colorado. Sanders finished his Buffaloes career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1 percent) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.

Rookies report to Browns training camp on July 18 and veterans report on July 22. Cleveland's first practice available to fans begins on July 25. Cleveland's first preseason game is on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
