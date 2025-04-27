Shedeur Sanders To Start For Cleveland Browns Over Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco?
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected No. 144 overall in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Sanders had to wait a much longer time to hear his name than was expected, but now has his NFL destination.
Sanders was the second Browns quarterback selected in the draft after Oregon Ducks’ Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round by Cleveland. Sanders now joins a quarterback room with Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and the injured Deshaun Watson.
Is there a path for Sanders to start next season? Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked if Sanders even has a chance, and his response was a promising one.
"We expect every player to compete, simple as that," Berry said.
Can Shedeur Sanders Start At Quarterback For Browns In 2025?
Shedeur Sanders has a legitimate chance to start for the Browns in 2025. The quarterback right now in Cleveland that would likely have the starting job if the season started today would be the veteran Joe Flacco. The 40-year old Flacco is well past his prime, but has still shown flashes of being a serviceable starting quarterback. With Deshaun Watson still recovering from torn achilles, he will not be ready right away.
Then there is Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Pickett has not had a starting job for a couple years, which opens the door for one of the rookies. It will be a competitive training camp and preseason between Gabriel and Sanders for who will be higher on the depth chart.
If Sanders plays well during this time period, he should have a legitimate opportunity to be able to win the Browns starting job. There is no franchise quarterback with the Browns that will keep him from that. One thing is for sure, it will be an exciting quarterback competition between all of them as the season gets closer.
Cleveland Browns 2025 Quarterback Room
Out of all of the situations Sanders could have been drafted into during the fifth round, Cleveland is one that will provide an opportunity to play sooner rather than later. The Browns do not have a starting quarterback set in stone and will be using training camp and the preseason more than most teams.
The Browns are in the midst of a five-year $230 million contract with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson tore his achilles last season and his return is in doubt.
Earlier this offseason, the Browns signed quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Flacco helped lead the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, but signed with the Colts for the 2024 season. He is now back with the Browns. Kenny Pickett was a backup for the Eagles last season before signing with the Browns.
Now the Browns have added the two rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.