Shedeur Sanders' Custom Cleveland Browns Rolls-Royce Goes Viral After Signing Rookie Contract
In a new video, it appears that Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders bought a custom Rolls-Royce in a Browns colorway after signing his NFL rookie contract. The former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders already owned a Rolls-Royce while in Colorado, custom wrapped black and gold.
Shedeur's older brother Deion Sanders Jr.'s Youtube shows off a new olive green Rolls-Royce with Cleveland orange details. Shedeur has not confirmed that the car is his. The car is worth more than $500,000.
Shedeur and his family are full of flash. As the middle son of Deion Sanders, or "Coach Prime", Shedeur threw glitzy NFL Draft party, including a case full of $1 million in cash and a massive chain.
The 23-year-old signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns earlier this month. This includes a $447,380 signing bonus with an average annual value of the contract is approximately $1.16 million.
After falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders' deal is nearly 42 million dollars less than what Sanders would have made at No. 2 overall, where he was once projected.
No doubt that Sanders' new ride is dazzling. On the field, Sanders is sparkling too.
Sanders is competing with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for a chance to earn the starting quarterback role in Cleveland.
The crowded starting quarterback competition in Cleveland is one of the most interesting NFL offseason storylines. Which of the four quarterbacks will emerge to the top? Deshaun Watson is the fifth quarterback on the roster, although he could miss all of next season as he rehabs an Achilles injury.
Sanders had a strong showing during rookie minicamp in Berea. Some reports from camp revealed he was dominant and clearly better than Gabriel, while others claimed that Gabriel was the winner.
“My job here isn’t to prove people wrong, I prove myself right. I fully have self-belief. What those people say that’s just their opinion. So, I don’t truly care, they don’t live in my mental space about that type of stuff. It really doesn’t do anything for me,” said Sanders in his media session before the Browns' second practice.
Next chance to see Sanders is during the Browns organized team activities (OTAs.) The Browns' OTA offseason workout dates are May 27-29 and June 3-5, followed by a mandatory veteran minicamp set for June 10-12. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.
Sanders is wearing the No. 12 jersey number to begin his NFL journey instead of No. 2, which he's worn throughout his collegiate career. Sanders was asked if he might try to buy the No. 2 jersey from teammate, wide receiver DeAndre Carter. Sanders responded in a funny way, especially now considering the large car purchase.
“I’m not tryna buy anything. My signing bonus ain’t that high right now,” Sanders said with a laugh.
Sanders is one of the only players who took a financial hit by taking his talents to the NFL. At Colorado, Sanders' NIL valuation was $6.5 million last year, and included deals with Nike, Gatorade, Mercedes-Benz, Urban Outfitters and Beats by Dre.
Barring a contract extension or any other unforeseen circumstances between Cleveland and Sanders, the quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent in 2029.