Shedeur Sanders Signs Rookie Contract, Gets Endorsement From Hall Of Fame Quarterback
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a four-year, $4.6 million deal. NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported that Sanders’ deal includes a $447,380 signing bonus. The deal is nearly 42 million dollars less than what Sanders would have made at No. 2 overall. Shedeur becomes the fourth rookie draft pick to sign his deal with the Browns, leaving three additional players left.
While Sanders is in the headlines for his new contract, his game has also been under review by NFL analysts since he was drafted. Shedeur has been a hot-button topic for the past four months. However, prior to being drafted, only a small portion of that discourse has been centered around his ability as a player.
However, when analysts and players dissect the former Colorado Buffaloes All-American’s game, it often provides different perspectives from each observer. NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner offered his unique opinion regarding Shedeur as a prospect and future NFL Starter.
“My evaluation was the most accurate quarterback, I thought, in this draft. When he sets his feet, when he’s comfortable in the pocket, and he delivers the football, the ball goes where he wants it to go. This was a quarterback that was asked to have to win football games for his team. I don’t think it can be overstated…to be asked to win games for your team, to have to go out there and throw the ball every week for your team to be successful,” Warner said about Shedeur Sanders on the Jim Rome Show.
Warner’s point is one that hasn’t been brought up during the draft process and after Sanders was selected by the Browns. The weight of having to carry a team offensively is one that can’t be discounted. More than any other quarterback in the 2025 class, Shedeur was counted on to not only perform at a high level, but elevate his supporting cast beyond their capabilities against superior talent from opposition.
The offensive line situation that Shedeur endured was also highlighted by Warner. Sanders is used to performing under pressure in the literal and figurative sense, still, he was able to put together NFL-level film that impressed a Hall of Fame quarterback who isn’t the most lenient when it comes to evaluating young players and even current NFL starters. To receive a vote of confidence from Warner is a significant stamp of approval from
“I really like Shedeur. He wasn’t a fifth-round prospect, in my opinion, but again, I’m going solely of if tape. What i know off the tape is he put some really really exciting things on tape and I’m excited to see how this Cleveland quarterback room plays out,” Warner continued on The Jim Rome Show.
OTA’s are set to begin soon for the Browns and Sheduer will have the opportunity to showcase that accuracy and moxie that made analysts rate him so highly coming out of Colorado. It will be the first time Sanders gets to connect with the main roster in a team setting that’s not a light walk through. As training camp gets closer and closer, the expectation starts to creep in more and more.
Shedeur Sanders was a fifth-round pick, but he will carry the expectations and spotlight as if he were the fifth overall pick.