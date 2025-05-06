Shedeur Sanders Jersey Number Revealed For Cleveland Browns In NFL Rookie Season
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will wear the No. 12 jersey to begin his rookie NFL season. Sanders wore the No. 2 jersey for the Colorado Buffaloes and fellow star teammate Travis Hunter wore No. 12. Cleveland's newly added wide receiver DeAndre Carter wears the No. 2 jersey for the Browns, currently.
Sanders' No. 2 jersey and Hunter's No. 12 jersey were retired by the Colorado Buffaloes at the annual Spring Game. Despite only playing two seasons in Boulder, Sanders set more than 100 school records including career passing touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage.
Jersey numbers are subject to change during the offseason before the beginning of the 2025 season.
Here is the full list of rookie numbers for Cleveland.
QB Dillon Gabriel — 5
RB Quinshon Judkins — 10
QB Shedeur Sanders — 12
RB Dylan Sampson — 22
LB Carson Schwesinger — 49
TE Harold Fannin Jr. — 88
DT Mason Graham — 94
The Browns will conduct their rookie minicamp May 9-11 at their headquarters in Berea. That will be the first look at Sanders in his No. 12 Browns uniform, along with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who Cleveland drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders is off to a great start in the NFL, by getting involved in his community right away. Sanders met with the students in the cafeteria to answer questions for more than 15 minutes, emphasizing how the importance of their actions in high school will shape their future. He also had a closed training session at the schools' football field.
“I’m trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl!” Saunders told the students at John Marshall High School in Cleveland. “But off the field, I want to bring more hope and positivity to the city, and connecting with young people is one of the best ways to do that.”
The Cleveland Browns have never won a Super Bowl. Cleveland reached the AFC Championship game in the 1986, 1987, and 1989 seasons but fell short of reaching the Super Bowl. The Browns are looking to turn it around after finishing last in the AFC North last season with a 3-14 record.
"I just got to Cleveland. I just got here yesterday," Sanders said. "I just wanted to come out and see y'all. We're working out every day. We got a purpose. We got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve.. I have a lot of people watching me, and I know I’m a positive influence for the youth. That motivates me every day.”
A crowded starting quarterback competition in Cleveland has begun as the Browns have four quarterbacks expected to vie for the position. With Deshaun Watson sidelined by injury, 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders. Watson could miss all of next season with the Achilles injury.
With no clear front runner as of now, Cleveland's offseason activities and mini camps will be very interesting in regards to the pecking order and how reps are shared. The Browns will hope to have clarity before NFL training camp begins this summer.