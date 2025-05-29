Shedeur Sanders Gains Momentum in Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Battle
The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback battle has quickly become one of the NFL’s most intriguing offseason storylines.
Primarily thanks to Colorado Buffaloes' former star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, who is making it clear that he’s in Cleveland to compete for the starting job behind center.
Despite being drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft—behind the Browns’ third-round selection of Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel—Sanders may already be climbing the internal depth chart as he draws early praise from observers.
On Thursday morning, ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer shared his takeaways after speaking with roughly 20 people who attended the Browns’ second OTA session.
His “consensus” quarterback ranking may raise eyebrows—especially given his early skepticism of Sanders.
“Best quarterback at OTAs yesterday from what I heard—and I talked to twenty people that were there—consensus best quarterback: Joe Flacco. Consensus second-best: Shedeur Sanders,” Goldhammer said on The Really Big Show.
“Consensus third: Dillon Gabriel. Consensus worst player at OTAs: Kenny Pickett.”
While it’s important to keep in mind that OTAs are limited-contact sessions, the early buzz surrounding Sanders adds a fascinating twist to an already crowded quarterback room.
It may also lend some credence to the theory floated by Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk, who predicted this week that Pickett could be on the trading block.
“Put me down, for they are going to trade Kenny Pickett before camp,” Florio said. “They’ve been trying to boost Kenny Pickett. There have been some reports about how he’s looked so good in the offseason program—and I think they want somebody to call about Kenny Pickett.”
According to reports, Sanders took the fewest team reps on Day 2 of OTAs but made the most of them—finishing 7-of-9 with three touchdowns. Flacco, the perceived front-runner, completed 9-of-14 with one touchdown and, by most accounts, looked sharp.
Gabriel, the third-round rookie out of Oregon, went 11-of-16 with two touchdowns and one interception off a deflection at the line. Pickett, who tied Gabriel for the most reps, went 9-of-16 without a touchdown.
For Sanders, the numbers support what many saw during his rise at Colorado: sharp timing, pinpoint accuracy, and elite decision-making.
The qualities that defined his football career in Boulder—where he set more than 100 school records and graduated with the highest completion percentage in FBS history at 71.8 percent—are already beginning to show at the pro level.
Still, context matters. These are 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 installs in May—glorified walkthroughs compared to full-speed football.
The pads aren’t on. No one is getting hit yet, so the pressure is minimized.
But in a quarterback room with Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, and a soon-returning Deshaun Watson, every rep is a chance to earn trust.
And for a fifth-round rookie carrying high expectations and an even higher profile, Sanders is handling the moment with the same quiet confidence that made him a must-watch in Boulder.
The Browns’ quarterback competition is far from settled. But over the first two days of OTAs, Shedeur Sanders has shown he deserves to be part of the conversation.
The buzz surrounding the rookie from Colorado is growing louder—and more people are starting to realize it’s not just hype.