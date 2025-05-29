Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Gains Momentum in Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Battle

Colorado Buffaloes former quarterback Shedeur Sanders is making an early impression in the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition, earning praise and attention just two days into OTAs.

Ben Armendariz

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders gestures during rookie minicamp, May 9, 2025, in Berea.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders gestures during rookie minicamp, May 9, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback battle has quickly become one of the NFL’s most intriguing offseason storylines.

Primarily thanks to Colorado Buffaloes' former star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, who is making it clear that he’s in Cleveland to compete for the starting job behind center.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks downfield during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Brow
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks downfield during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite being drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft—behind the Browns’ third-round selection of Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel—Sanders may already be climbing the internal depth chart as he draws early praise from observers.

On Thursday morning, ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer shared his takeaways after speaking with roughly 20 people who attended the Browns’ second OTA session.

His “consensus” quarterback ranking may raise eyebrows—especially given his early skepticism of Sanders.

“Best quarterback at OTAs yesterday from what I heard—and I talked to twenty people that were there—consensus best quarterback: Joe Flacco. Consensus second-best: Shedeur Sanders,” Goldhammer said on The Really Big Show.

“Consensus third: Dillon Gabriel. Consensus worst player at OTAs: Kenny Pickett.”

While it’s important to keep in mind that OTAs are limited-contact sessions, the early buzz surrounding Sanders adds a fascinating twist to an already crowded quarterback room.

It may also lend some credence to the theory floated by Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk, who predicted this week that Pickett could be on the trading block.

“Put me down, for they are going to trade Kenny Pickett before camp,” Florio said. “They’ve been trying to boost Kenny Pickett. There have been some reports about how he’s looked so good in the offseason program—and I think they want somebody to call about Kenny Pickett.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice at the C
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment


MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns

According to reports, Sanders took the fewest team reps on Day 2 of OTAs but made the most of them—finishing 7-of-9 with three touchdowns. Flacco, the perceived front-runner, completed 9-of-14 with one touchdown and, by most accounts, looked sharp.

Gabriel, the third-round rookie out of Oregon, went 11-of-16 with two touchdowns and one interception off a deflection at the line. Pickett, who tied Gabriel for the most reps, went 9-of-16 without a touchdown.

For Sanders, the numbers support what many saw during his rise at Colorado: sharp timing, pinpoint accuracy, and elite decision-making.

The qualities that defined his football career in Boulder—where he set more than 100 school records and graduated with the highest completion percentage in FBS history at 71.8 percent—are already beginning to show at the pro level.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second quart
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Still, context matters. These are 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 installs in May—glorified walkthroughs compared to full-speed football.

The pads aren’t on. No one is getting hit yet, so the pressure is minimized.

But in a quarterback room with Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, and a soon-returning Deshaun Watson, every rep is a chance to earn trust.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski watches quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participate in drills during day two of NFL r
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski watches quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participate in drills during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And for a fifth-round rookie carrying high expectations and an even higher profile, Sanders is handling the moment with the same quiet confidence that made him a must-watch in Boulder.

The Browns’ quarterback competition is far from settled. But over the first two days of OTAs, Shedeur Sanders has shown he deserves to be part of the conversation.

The buzz surrounding the rookie from Colorado is growing louder—and more people are starting to realize it’s not just hype.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football