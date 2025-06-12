Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Addresses Why Shedeur Sanders Has Zero First Team Reps
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski addresses why rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the only quarterback to not receive first team reps throughout this NFL offseason.
Sanders is competing with fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel are competing with veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting role. 40-year-old Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, for the starting job and the former Colorado Buffaloes star has impressed so far.
"Like I've told you guys, let's not look too much into who's out there when. We're in installation phase, we're in teaching phase, so not much to look into," Stefanski said on Wednesday after minicamp practice.
Does Sanders' lack of reps with the first team offense have a big impact on his chances to start?
"We're so far away from that type of thought process. Honestly, we're in our installation phase. It's the offseason, it's OTA, so we're going to keep the focus there. Once you get into training camp, of course, you're getting ready to play games and ultimately getting ready for playing the season, but right now that's not our focus," Stefanski continued.
Stefanski and the Browns coaching staff is in the most unique scenario in the NFL this offseason with four quarterbacks vying for the starting job. Cleveland is desperate for stability at the position, after using 40 different starting quarterbacks since 1999. Will one of the rookie quarterbacks be the long term answer for the Browns?
Sanders has a chance to battle to the top of the depth chart, as he works with the backup unit. On Day two of Browns minicamp on Wednesday, the first-team reps were split by Flacco, Pickett and Gabriel.
Through two days of minicamp, Sanders' consistency and accuracy has been impressive.
On day one of Browns minicamp, Sanders completed 10 of 12 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions—good for an 83 percent completion rate, the highest among the quarterbacks. Sanders carried the positive momentum into day two, Sanders completed 8 of 9 passes with one touchdown, and again posting the best completion percentage of the day.
One of the challenges of four quarterbacks is limited reps. If Cleveland wants to give a real chance to one of the rookies to develop this offseason, it may look to trade one of its veterans in Pickett or Flacco. It's possble that move could be made before NFL Training Camp begins this July.
Also on the roster is Deshaun Watson, who is likely out for 2025 after suffering a re-rupture of his injured Achilles.
Not being at the top of the depth chart is new for Sanders. At Colorado he became one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history. Sanders finished his Buffaloes career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1%) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.
In Boulder, Sanders broke over 100 program records and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions, first in passing touchdowns and tops in quarterback rating.
NFL preseason begins for the Browns on the road vs. the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. It'll be first look at Clevelands' quarterbacks in NFL action in Browns uniforms.