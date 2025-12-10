Could Shedeur Sanders Find New Life With The Indianapolis Colts?

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has started three games for the Cleveland Browns so far in his rookie season. The Browns are 1-2 in these games. Shedeur started out this season fourth-sting on the Browns depth chart at quarterback but has now earned the starting job for the remainder of the season.

Despite this, football analyst Todd McShay doesn’t think Shedeur’s long term NFL future is in Cleveland. Could a potential landing spot come as soon as next season?

Colts in Need of a Quarterback

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) leaves the field with an apparent injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

An NFL team that could be in need of a quarterback next season is the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts got devastating news when they learned that quarterback Daniel Jones had torn his achilles in their loss to the Jaguars. That could cost him the majority of the 2026 season. It's so bad in Indy that they just signed 44-year-old Phillip Rivers, who has not played in the NFL since 2020.

To make matters even worse, the Colts no longer own their first round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 after trading them to the New York Jets for defensive back Sauce Gardner. If Shedeur shows promise down the stretch for the Browns, it will be interesting if the Colts would try to make the low risk play to go get him.

The Colts could make a play for a quarterback more proven, like San Francisco 49ers' Mac Jones, but that could end up costing more draft capital than they can afford to lose right now.

Colorado fans are elated to see Sanders get his NFL opportunity, but with all the drama surrounding Sanders in Cleveland, many are skeptical that the franchise will develop him correctly. A new NFL team could bode well for Sanders long-term professional career.

McShay on Shedeur’s Future: “I Don’t Think It’s In Cleveland”

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Todd McShay has been a football analyst and commentator for decades following his collegiate career as a walk-on college quarterback for the Richmond Spiders. He went on the show “The Triple Option,” which is hosted by former college coaching star Urban Meyer and Heisman trophy winner Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone, where they discussed the future of Shedeur Sanders.

“I don’t think it’s in Cleveland,” McShay said. “I say that because I’m not convinced that the coaching staff wanted to draft him. You can kind of see that they blocked with everything they had, him playing, or even being, feeling like he was a player that they were developing.”

The Browns shocked the football world in the 2025 NFL Draft, when they selected quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Two rounds later, they took Shedeur. Shedeur was once projected to be a first round draft pick after winning 2024 Big 12 Offensive Year with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In his two seasons in Boulder, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. His 71.8 career completion percentage is the best all time for any FBS quarterback.

Sanders helped lead the Buffaloes to a nine-win season in 2024, something that hadn’t been done there since 2016. In the first year without Shedeur in 2025, the Buffaloes went 3-9 with major quarterback questions.

Rookie Quarterback Controversy

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Drafting both Gabriel and Sanders instantly started a quarterback battle between the two. The Browns started veteran Joe Flacco for the first month of the season, but then gave the starting nod to Gabriel after trading Flacco. It took a Gabriel injury for Sanders to get his chance after Gabriel’s six straight starts.

“My guess is, depending on…is it the same general manager, Andrew Berry? Is it the same head coach, Kevin Stefanski, next year?,” McShay said. “I think that he’s playing now to get attention of the other 31 organizations to try to get an opportunity…it would most likely have to be in a trade.”

If the Browns bring back coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, McShay doesn’t see them wanting to go into next season with Shedeur as a starter. It’s been clear since day one in Cleveland, they don’t view him as their future by drafting him below Gabriel and having him below Gabriel on the depth chart. Could Sanders being named the starter for the remainder of the season be a showcase to boost his trade value?

Another big question that will arise is if Stefanski and Berry do come back next season. It’s been back to back losing seasons for the Browns, so it is not out of the question that the front office makes some changes. That could be another factor on the future of Sanders In Cleveland.