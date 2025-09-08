Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders Shows NFL-Ready Character In A Losing Moment
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders may be the third-string quarterback but he earns an A+ grade in leadership. A video went viral of the former Colorado Buffaloes star consoling Browns kicker Andre Szmyt after a missed field goal. Sanders continues to show poise beyond his years in the NFL, which comes to no surprise to Colorado fans.
Since Sanders is in an "emergency quarterback" situation behind starter Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel, he does not have a ton of chances to prove himself. However, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur's character could define his rookie season more than his stat line.
Sanders Consoles Kicker After Missed Field Goal
Szmyt's NFL debut did not go as planned. The rookie missed an extra point and a potential game-winning field goal in Cleveland’s 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in week 1. With two minutes left in the game, Szmyt missed a a 36-yard field goal attempt in a disappointing start to the season for Cleveland.
Sanders made sure to check in on his teammate Szmyt, in a moment captured on video. There have been big questions raised about Sanders' character - especially when a report emerged after the 2025 NFL Draft that Sanders acted arrogant towards some NFL teams - but his actions speak louder than those words.
Sanders' Leadership, Maturity Shines In NFL
Sanders certainly has the intangibles that a starting NFL quarterback must have. His teammates and coaches have expressed respect for Sanders, as he deals with an unprecedented amount of media attention and scrutiny that comes with being "Coach Prime's" son.
Sanders has silenced the doubters who said his ego would be an issue in the NFL. In the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders fell to the fifth round after being a projected first round pick.
“He’s been amazing. A sponge, I would say. It’s just crazy that a guy this young with this much notoriety can just handle media. I think his dad has really taught him how to be that guy in the spotlight and understand what comes with it,” said Cleveland Browns star cornerback Greg Newsome II about Shedeur.
Shedeur's leadership is undoubtedly linked to Coach Prime and his Buffaloes culture.
MORE: Three Key Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Statement Win Over Delaware
MORE: Quarterback Julian Lewis Makes History But Underwhelms In First Colorado Buffaloes Drives
MORE: How No Rookie Reps Could Shape Colorado Star Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Future
MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ryan Staub's Breakout Game, Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Ryan Staub Turns Heads in Win Over Delaware
Will Sanders Play For Cleveland This Season?
Colorado and Browns fans might have to wait a while before seeing Sanders in his first regular season NFL action. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Sanders is not expected to play in his rookie season with Cleveland.
"Don't plan on seeing the fifth-round rookie on the field this season unless things get really weird. Cleveland believes in Joe Flacco's experience and Dillon Gabriel's development as the backup," said Russini.
The Browns still want to develop Sanders into an NFL quarterback and "bring out the best in Sanders," but it "will be a process" per Russini.
While Sanders may be confined to the sidelines for most of his rookie season, he still is showing he can make an impact. Sanders' leadership and kindness towards Szmyt only builds on the trust he has with his teammates in Cleveland.
Many of the best NFL quarterbacks (Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes) did not start as rookies. Shedeur's NFL career is far from over, just because he isn't the starter. Instead, he is proving that he is developing the skills he would need to lead a team.