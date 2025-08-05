Shedeur Sanders To Receive Massive Opportunity In Cleveland Browns' Preseason Opener
A valuable opportunity to make ground in the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback competition awaits rookie Shedeur Sanders.
As reported by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Sanders is expected to start at quarterback in Cleveland's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday evening. The former Colorado Buffaloes star was recently listed at No. 4 on the Browns' depth chart, but with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett both dealing with hamstring injuries, Sanders has been granted the starting nod.
Cabot also reported that Sanders will receive first-team reps during the Browns' joint practice with the Panthers on Wednesday.
What's At Stake For Shedeur Sanders?
After receiving very few first-team reps during the first few weeks of training camp, Sanders will be thrown into the fire against the Panthers on Wednesday and Friday. Simply put, it's sink or swim for the fifth-round draft pick in what could also stand as an audition for other quarterback-needy NFL teams.
Per Cabot, Sanders will likely see the majority of Cleveland's quarterback snaps on Friday. Pickett and Gabriel remain injured, and the Browns are expected to rest 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco on Friday. New signee Tyler Huntley, who served as the Baltimore Ravens' backup quarterback from 2020-23, may also see playing time in relief of Sanders.
"It's not mentally I go out there and I'm like, 'These (are) the ones (first-team). I'm going to get nervous.' It don't got anything to do with that," Sanders said Monday, per the Browns. "Truthfully, I don't care what O-line I go out there with. It could be ones, twos, threes, whatever the situation is. I know Friday when the game ends, if I'm with twos or I'm with threes, it don't matter to me."
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Depth Chart
Although it won't exactly be reflected in Friday's preseason opener against the Panthers, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski released the Browns' initial depth chart earlier this week prior to signing Huntley. As expected, the two veterans were placed ahead of Gabriel, a third-round draft pick out of Oregon, and Sanders.
1. Joe Flacco
2. Kenny Pickett
3. Dillon Gabriel
4. Shedeur Sanders
To complicate things further, veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson remains in the picture as he continues to rehab from an Achilles injury suffered last year. His return timeline remains unclear.
How To Watch Shedeur Sanders' First Preseason Start
Sanders' first preseason start in the NFL will be televised by the NFL Network on Friday at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT). The Panthers will play host to Sanders' Browns at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
If Colorado fans need another reason to tune in, former Buffs wide receiver and sixth-round draft pick Jimmy Horn Jr. will also likely see ample playing time for the Panthers.