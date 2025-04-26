Shedeur Sanders Gets Prank Call From Pretend NFL Team During Draft Slide
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, out of the first, second and third rounds. Sanders received a prank call from someone pretending to be an NFL Team as he waits to be drafted. Shedeur is with his dad, Deion Sanders and family at their home in Texas instead of in Green Bay at the draft.
In the video which is being streamed on Twitch, Sanders answers the calls with all the cameras on him and is confused. He said the person on the other line told him, “Have to wait a little longer.”
The prank call is beyond rude.
Shedeur was highly-regarded as a first round draft pick through the pre-draft process. His fall surprised many as five quarterbacks have been picked before the former Colorado star. On day two of the draft on Friday, Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough was the third quarterback drafted. The New Orleans Saints drafted Shough with the No. 40 pick with their uncertainty with Derek Carr, instead of Sanders.
In the third round, the Seattle Seahawks selected former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and the Cleveland Browns picked former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
In the first round, Miami Dolphins Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) were both drafted.
Many people have spoke out about Shedeur's draft fall including President Donald Trump and Dallaso Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
"Like you said it's a machine," Prescott said to media in a video posted by DLLS Cowboys on X. "I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's fair in the sense of, how much people are looking for and towards him being drafted. Because as I stated, it doesn't matter when you get in. I know he expected himself to go No. 1 overall and he would be wrong if he didn't expect himself to be there. So every pick after that has hurt, but every pick after that I know is fuel to the fire."
"(I heard a) little bit of that note from Shedeur, (after) talking to him. This is only gonna make him better, this is only gonna push him. It's all about when you get into this business and when you get in,
if you can handle it. I know Shedeur can handle it. He's been through a lot. He's had pressure his whole life, so this will be no different."
On Thursday night after Sanders did not get drafted in the first round, he posted a video from his NFL Draft party at his family's home in Texas. Shedeur opted to not attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible," Shedeur said. "I feel like this didn't happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, and we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary."