President Donald Trump Defends Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders: NFL Draft Controversy
Many people were surprised to see former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders fall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of the first round... Including President Donald Trump. Trump questioned whether NFL owners were stupid for not drafting Shedeur and defended his dad and Colorado coach, Deion Sanders.
"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!" wrote Trump on Truth Social.
Trump has been vocal about his opinions on the NFL, historically.
On day two of the draft on Friday, Shedeur continued to fall, as Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough was the third quarterback drafted. The New Orleans Saints drafted Shough with the No. 40 pick with their uncertainty with Derek Carr, instead of Sanders.
The Cleveland Browns (No. 33, 36), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 37) and New Orleans Saints (No. 40) all passed on Sanders early in the second round.
On Thursday night after Sanders did not get drafted in the first round, he posted a video from his NFL Draft party at his family's home in Texas. Shedeur opted to not attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible," Shedeur said. "I feel like this didn't happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, and we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
Deion Sanders and fellow NFL Draft hopeful Shilo Sanders displayed an emotional reaction Shedeur's NFL Draft slide. Deion was amazed and Shilo made some jokes.
As the New Orleans Saints drafted Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick instead of Sanders, "Coach Prime" shook his head.
Shilo's reaction to his brother's NFL Draft slide out of the first round is to joke around with Shedeur. Did Shedeur slide out of the first round due to controversy surrounding his father, Deion?
“I don’t even know what they going to do with me... If they making him (Shedeur) wait, Oh buddy,” laughed Shilo.
The biggest questions heading into day two of the 2025 NFL Draft is - which team will draft Sanders and which round?
Entering round two, Sanders' was ranked as the third-best available prospect on NFL.com behind South Carolina ·safety junior Nick Emmanwori and Michigan junior cornerback Will Johnson.
With the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Award for the nation’s top senior quarterback, set the record for the longest consecutive touchdown pass streak in NCAA history (49 games). Sanders was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien, Manning, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards.
Deion Sanders sent a message out on the morning of Day 2 of the draft.
"My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain't done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing," wrote Deion Sanders.