Shedeur Sanders To Start For Cleveland Browns Week 1? Analyst Reveals 'Smart' Pick

The Cleveland Browns have four options to choose from regarding their Week 1 starting quarterback, making for arguably the most intriguing position battle in the NFL this preseason.
With two rookies competing alongside the 40-year-old Joe Flacco and a career 62.4 percent passer in Kenny Pickett, coach Kevin Stefanski's ultimate decision will send a loud message to Cleveland's long-suffering fan base. Rolling with either Flacco or Pickett may seem complacent, while giving either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel an early opportunity could provide the Browns' faithful some needed optimism about the future.
CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt is seemingly on the side of giving Cleveland fans hope. After winning only three games last year and doing little in the free agent market this offseason, the Browns aren't exactly Super Bowl contenders, so letting Sanders and/or Gabriel shine early could be wise in the long-term view. Sanders broke countless school records during his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, and Gabriel finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting last season with the Oregon Ducks.
Why Shedeur Sanders Is Cleveland's "Smart" Option
"Once he (Sanders) gets on the field, based on what we saw in OTAs and minicamp, it's gonna show that he's the guy," Hunt said on CBS Sports. "If the Browns are smart, (Sanders plays) Week 1, because why waste time with any of the veterans, whether it's Flacco or Pickett. If you have your choice of starting a rookie, whether it's Gabriel or Sanders, why not just go with a rookie? If you're expecting this to not be a good team, then play the young guys and see what you have."
Regardless of who starts under center against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7, Stefanski will likely hear a mix of criticism and praise. Most likely, it'll take several weeks into the regular season for Cleveland to find its best quarterback, and Sanders is working to prove himself.
Shedeur Sanders Better Than Dillon Gabriel?
Hunt added that although Gabriel was selected two rounds ahead of Sanders in April's NFL Draft, it's clear who the better rookie quarterback is.
"From August 2024 to April 30, not one person in this great country thought Dillon Gabriel was better than Shedeur Sanders, so he's irrelevant in this conversation," Hunt said. "Shedeur is the best quarterback in that room. Touch, timing, anticipation, critical situations, football, he is excelling. Where he has to improve in the preseason and really stand out is how he gets rid of the football. We've talked about how he took a lot of sacks at Colorado... Can he avoid the negative plays in terms of sacks?"
Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, reported to training camp on Friday ahead of the Browns' first full-squad preseason practice on Wednesday in Berea, Ohio.