What Shedeur Sanders Proved About His NFL Readiness
The Colorado Buffaloes may have lost on Saturday night, but the fan base still found some excitement with quarterback Shedeur Sanders making his debut on Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sanders led the Browns to a 24-7 win and became the first Cleveland quarterback to win his debut start since 1999. That rookie losing streak had hit 17 straight, so breaking it is no small thing.
His stat line wasn’t anything wild, but he played steady football and did exactly what the Browns needed.
For Colorado fans still looking for something fun after Saturday, Sanders gave them a nice lift. His best throw was a 53-yarder to rookie Isaiah Bond — a smooth, on-the-run dime that looked a lot like the stuff he used to pull off in Boulder.
What really stood out, though, was how relaxed he looked with a full week of practice behind him. It was the first time he’d really had that chance, and you could tell it made a difference in how he played.
His poise, command, and playmaking made his debut feel less like a first step and more like a natural continuation. And if this is the foundation, his first start won’t go down as a surprise — it’ll be remembered as a preview of where he’s headed.
While at Colorado, Sanders was often relied upon to make game-saving plays, including a number of scramble drill throws. He showed off some of that talent in his first NFL start, but Sanders also showed his ability to play within the system and take what the defense gave to him.
Sanders isn’t your typical fifth-round draft pick, and he showed against the Raiders exactly why he’s ready for the NFL stage. Not long ago, he was viewed as a potential top-five selection, and his debut on Sunday reminded everyone why that conversation existed in the first place.
His stat line won’t jump off the page — 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception — but the tape tells a different story. With every drive, he looked more comfortable, and the more reps he gets, the stronger he should look over the next few weeks.
Sanders topped 200 yards through the air in his first start, something Cleveland's other rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has done just once in six starts. The offense clearly had more rhythm with Sanders under center, and his ability to push the ball downfield showed up from the opening snap.
Sunday didn’t just show that he belongs — it showed how high his ceiling really is. Give him time, and he might just play his way back into the conversation he once dominated.
Shedeur Sanders’ First Start Delivers Spotlight Moment For Colorado
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has lived in the spotlight for decades, and that attention has followed Shedeur at every stop. Sunday was no different — seeing him finally make his first NFL start had to be a meaningful moment for the entire Sanders family.
But it isn’t just about them. It matters for Colorado, too. With Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter out for the season, Shedeur's real NFL snaps give the program something positive to point to at a time when it needs it.
What made the moment even better was Deion being there in person, sharing a post-game embrace with his son after the win. Just seeing Shedeur take the field as an NFL starter became a genuine spotlight moment for the Buffaloes program.
Every time he steps onto an NFL field, it reinforces the idea that Boulder can be a launching pad to the next level. And that kind of visibility is huge as Colorado works to keep building momentum and stay in the national conversation.