Shedeur Sanders Racial Bias? NFL Media Stirs Controversy Ahead Of 2025 NFL Draft
Which NFL team will draft former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders? Will he or former Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward be the first quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft? What is with all the pre-draft drama surrounding Sanders?
Sanders is well-prepared to deal with the limelight and criticism that comes with being one of the most-talked about prospects in recent NFL Draft history. The son of Colorado coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur presents himself as confident and calm amid constant attention.
The latest controversy surrounding Sanders comes from ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who suggested that there is a racial bias clouding Sanders' draft stock and NFL quarterbacks.
"We all know that it's not just about him being Deion Sanders' son," Clark said. "It's about the bravado he carries. It's about the fact that he looks a certain way. It is about the fact that the color of his skin sometimes at that position can be questioned... And I believe Shedeur Sanders is going to have to deal with that until he gets on the field."
Sanders' stats speak for themselves. In 2024, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record, finishing with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an annual award given to the top college quarterback.
A new CBS Mock draft had Sanders dropping out of the first round. However, consensus is the CU star will be a top-10 NFL draft pick come April.
Clark also addressed a report that Sanders demonstrated "brash" and "arrogant" behavior towards a team that has a first round pick at the NFL Combine.
"But we all know that they plant these certain reports or they say these certain things and you do hear the word arrogant," Clark said. "Why is he arrogant? Because he won't walk into the meeting and bend the knee or he won't sit in the meeting and question himself or his abilities or his knowledge and experience in the game. I don't believe that that's arrogance."
Sanders received the support from many NFL analysts and scouts around the league who refuted his "bad" behavior.
"I want a quarterback that's self-assured," Clark continued. "I want a quarterback that could cut the film on him when you ask him a question about why did you make this mistake or why did you make this throw or why was this the right read. I want him to be able to regurgitate that to me like he's in the play at the moment, the same way a coach or an office coordinator would, because that's what he's going to have to do. And I've had conversations with Shedeur Sanders, and he can do that."
Shedeur is well aware of the bravado that surrounds him and his rookie season.
“You think I’m worried about what critics say or what people got to say?" Sanders said at the combine. "You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, without people hating, it’s not normal for us.”
Another important note, is often a personality can be better understood with how a player mentors younger players. At Colorado spring football practices, true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis raved about his relationship with Sanders, who he often interacted with during recruiting visits.
"It's definitely a blessing for me to have a guy like him," Lewis said after practice on Tuesday. "Me and Shedeur talked about it. We kind of came in different paths, like I didn't start off at [Jackson State] and all of that stuff. But just looking at it from another black quarterback is always good to hear from, even the older guys that have retired. Just understanding their path, it's humbling."
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.