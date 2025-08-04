Shedeur Sanders Reveals Mindset During Cleveland Browns Training Camp, Father's Cancer Battle
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders spoke to the media before training camp practice on Monday. He touched on a number of topics the his arm soreness that kept him out of team periods on Saturday, and he told reporters that he would be 100 percent at Monday's practice.
"It's just adjusting to starting and stopping honestly, that's all it truly is," Sanders said. "Sometimes you go in hot, then you'll wait for a second then you'll get cold then get back hot then get cold. My arm and body wasn't used to that."
Sanders was also asked about his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, and his battle with bladder cancer and his surgery to remove it.
"Dad, he's one person. He'll handle his, we'll handle what we got to do. It was something that we really ain't even have no formal conversation about it because it was like 'Ya'll need to focus on what y'all can focus on. Y'all can't sit here and feel sorry me and then that's affecting y'all.' We all knew 'cause our family be talking in group chats and everything," said Sanders.
The Browns rookie spoke about not wanting "Coach Prime" to visit one of Cleveland's training camp practices. Deion Sanders made his way to see Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders before the Buffaloes returned for fall camp.
"I look at it at my own point of view. I don't want him coming to see me right now because I want to get to where I want to go, then for him to see me," said Sanders. "I don't want him to come and see me get a couple of reps and he's cheering like a good dad. Like nah, he can't be proud of me right now. I got to get to where I'm going. I know it's a lot I got to do to get there."
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Competition: Front Runner Revealed By Insider
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Updated Cleveland Browns Training Camp Stats: Top Quarterback?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Gunning For Touted 4-Star Running Back Recruit
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes Players, Coaches Are Saying About 17-Year-Old Quarterback Julian Lewis
"I don't want no distractions 'cause we know how the media, how everyone would be taking it and take away from the team just from him being my own dad showing up. So, it's a gift and a curse at the same time," said Sanders.
The former Colorado quarterback was asked about facing Cleveland's first-team defense in training camp practice. Sanders has not gotten reps with the first-team offense, but he was asked about facing some of the Browns' starters.
"The defense does a great job of mixing players in. . . . You got different guys out there. So, it's not mentally I got out there and I'm like, 'These (are) the one's. I'm going to get nervous.' It don't got anything to do with that. Truthfully, I don't care what O-line I go out there with. It could be one's, two's, three's, whatever the situation is. I know Friday when the game ends, if I'm with two's or I'm with three's it don't matter to me," said Sanders.
Cleveland is scheduled to face the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, in the first of the Browns' three preseason games. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski has not revealed how the team will divide reps for Sanders and the other quarterbacks in the competition: Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett.
Flacco is reportedly the favorite to win the job, according to The Athletic's Zac Jackson, so how much will he play in the preseason? Pickett is dealing with a hamstring injury, leaving plenty of reps for Gabriel and Sanders.