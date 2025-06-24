Shedeur Sanders Responds To 'Trolling' Shilo Sanders After Speeding Jokes
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has responded to his brother, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders on a livestream on Tuesday morning after Shilo cracked a few jokes at the expense of Shedeur and his recent speeding tickets.
"Shilo said, 'He's gotta watch for me when he's crossing the road.' Like, come on bro. You can't be trolling your own brother," Shedeur said.
While Shedeur made his feelings known, he also agrees with fans that Shilo was simply being funny about the entire ordeal. The former Colorado Buffaloes stars are no longer on the same team, but fans are still getting a glimpse into their relationship as brothers.
"That was funny, though. That was definitely funny when he said that. Like the situation wasn't funny but how he said it was," the Browns rookie continued.
While the situation might be a laughing matter for Shilo, some NFL analysts have argued that Shedeur's speeding tickets could potentially harm his positioning on the Browns' depth chart.
On ESPN's Get Up, former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum gave his opinion, believing that these off-field issues from Shedeur might decrease his reps in practice, giving fellow Cleveland rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel more opportunitie to develop and prove himself.
“If you’re sitting there in Cleveland and they’re saying that Dillon Gabriel is a third-round pick, he’s done well. Shedeur Sanders has done well on the field, but he’s had these two issues off the field, albeit minor, they’ll give more reps to Dillon Gabriel. Remember, every general manager has one formula on their board: production equals tolerance. He’s a fifth-round pick. He has not produced yet," Tannenbaum said.
Sanders already have a difficult path to starting in Cleveland as the former Colorado star is competing with Gabriel as well as more experienced quarterbacks in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. With practice reps already being divided among all four quarterbacks, will the Browns actually give more reps to Gabriel as a result of Sanders' Speeding?
Per reports from Cleveland.com, Cleveland has spoken about the speeding tickets with Sanders.
Still, Shilo cracking jokes at Shedeur's expense is simply brotherly love as the Tampa Bay rookie is known for his sense of humor and his trademark smile.
When teams were passing on Shedeur during the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo found the moment as a great opportunity to provide some comedic relief:
“I don’t even know what they’re going to do with me bro. Cause they doing you like this. . . . If they're making him, wait. Oh buddy," Shilo joked in a video captured by Well Off Media during the draft.
The Browns eventually selected Shedeur in the fifth round while Shilo went undrafted and eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent.
For Colorado fans looking to follow the Sanders along on their respective NFL journeys, the Browns play their first preseason game on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers, and the Buccaneers open the preseason against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 9.