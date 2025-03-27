Shedeur Sanders To Work Out For Two NFL Teams After Colorado Pro Day, Per Report
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will work out for the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns in the days following the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day on April 4, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the Browns follow at No. 2, confirming Sanders as a serious candidate for the draft's first selection. Rapoport also reported that former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward worked out for the Browns on Wednesday and will do the same for the Titans on Friday. Other factors are at play, including fellow Colorado star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, but the Browns and Titans both need a quarterback.
Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has had a busy past few months preparing for the NFL draft. Although he didn't participate in either the NFL scouting combine or the Big 12 pro day, Sanders was present at both for interviews.
"It's definitely a learning experience," Sanders told NFL Network's Bucky Brooks at the Big 12 pro day. "A lot of things aren't in your control. Getting the knowledge from Dad, coaches, family and friends and everybody that's supporting me and helping me through this process, it's extremely important. I'm thankful that I have those resources."
Looking to help Colorado receivers and fellow NFL draft prospects Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard, Sanders is expected to throw at CU's "NFL Showcase" on April 4. Sixteen total draft-eligible Buffs will take part in the pro day at Colorado's indoor practice facility. The NFL Network will televise the event for two hours as well.
Rapoport's latest report, combined with some other notable recent news, suggests the New York Giants won't select a quarterback with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. Earlier this week, the Giants signed Russell Wilson, who joins a quarterback room that also features Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito. New York's proactiveness could point to its belief that Tennessee and Cleveland will swoop Sanders and Ward.
In a recent interview with Skip Bayless, Deion Sanders opened up about his son's possible NFL destinations.
"Shedeur has talked to me intently about all the the visits he's had with all the teams," Deion Sanders told Bayless. "I know where his heart is. I know where he wants to go. If it's New York, it's New York. If it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams, that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it because I know what he's going to do to the organization."
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Colorado hasn't had a player selected in the draft since offensive lineman Will Sherman went to the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.