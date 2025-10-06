Shilo Sanders Gives Funny Response During Fan Interaction in Downtown Tampa
Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft following his collegiate career than stretched from 2019 through 2024. Shortly after the draft, he was signed as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sanders did not make the Buccaneers 53-man roster and was cut during the preseason. Shilo is still filming videos for his YouTube channel, most recently posting a video called “I Filmed My Entire Day in 360.”
Shilo Sanders to Fan: "Go Ask Shedeur"
In this video Shilo was recording, he met fans around Tampa. There was a couple kids in particular that asked Shilo if he could help with a donation to a youth program.
“Bro, I just got cut from the NFL. I don’t got no money,” Sanders said. “You got to go ask like, Shedeur.”
Shilo then said that his NIL money was gone. He did tell the kids that if he did get back in the league, he would help donate. Shilo had a short stint with the Bucs. What most fans will remember about his time there is how it ended.
In his final preseason game, Sanders was ejected for punching a Buffalo Bills player. He was fined and released from Tampa Bay the next day, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles called his actions "inexcusable." For a player right on the bubble of roster cuts, getting ejected from a game is about the worst thing to do.
MORE: Colorado's Kaidon Salter Shares Candid Thoughts On Three-Interception Game At TCU
MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter’s Struggles vs. TCU Reignite Power 4 Debate
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Disappointing Loss To TCU Horned Frogs
Shedeur Only One Of Deion's Kids in NFL
The only son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders currently in the NFL is Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur was the Colorado Buffaloes starting quarterback in 2023 and 2024 before being selecting in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In his final season in Boulder, he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
He made the Browns 53-man roster as the third string quarterback. The Browns have already undergone a quarterback change this season. They benched veteran starter Joe Flacco after four weeks for the other rookie quarterback on the team, Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel made his first start in the NFL in the Browns London game against the Minnesota Vikings. He went 19/33 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. It looked for a while that Cleveland was going to pull the upset. That was derailed late in the fourth quarter with a Vikings go-ahead touchdown to Jordon Addison with 25 seconds remaining to take a 21-17 lead. That would be the final score, dropping the Browns to 1-4 on the season.
There is still a lot of season left to go which means there is still a chance for Shedeur to get a opportunity. However, much of that depends on how Gabriel and the Browns do in the coming weeks.