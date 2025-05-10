Shilo Sanders Turning Heads During Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rookie Minicamp
Shilo Sanders is well on his way to becoming a fan favorite with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ahead of the Bucs' second rookie minicamp practice on Saturday, the former Colorado Buffaloes safety spoke with local media members and made the effort to shake each reporter's hand before beginning the presser. Sanders' respectful gesture was likely appreciated by those in the presser and was unique among Buccaneers players, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.
During his first meeting with Tampa Bay media, Sanders also expressed his gratitude for the Buccaneers offering him an undrafted free-agent contract.
"I'm just happy for the opportunity and grateful," Sanders said, per the Buccaneers' YouTube channel. "I wanted to prepare myself the best I can for this rookie camp, and yesterday (Friday) was a good day."
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, a former NFL safety himself, has so far been impressed by Sanders. While Sanders has only been a Buc for about two weeks, Bowles complimented his communication skills and football IQ.
"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud," Bowles said of Sanders. "You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things on Day 1. There was about three or four of them that did. He was one of them, but you have to make plays in pads. That's what it comes down to — knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."
Sanders, the middle son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, broke his forearm early last season and had an overall up-and-down final season with the Buffs, recording 67 total tackles, two TFLs, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. During the pre-NFL Draft process, he competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl and ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash during Colorado's pro day early last month.
While Shilo ultimately went undrafted, he soon earned an opportunity to prove himself with Tampa Bay. Shilo said the Buccaneers were the first team to offer him a free agent contract.
"I put in the work, I had film. It is what it is at that point. Now it's up to God's plan," Shilo said of the pre-draft process. "You see how everything unfolded, everything ended up being great for me and my brother (Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders)... We're just excited for these opportunities we have."
As an undrafted free agent signee, earning a 53-man roster spot with the Bucs won't be easy, but Shilo's rookie minicamp showing and Bowles' high praise are encouraging signs.
"They gave me a chance before anyone, so I'm forever grateful for the Buccaneers," Shilo said. "I'm going to do everything I can to help this team win, everything in my power to help this team win. That's all I want."