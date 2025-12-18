The Five Most Surprising Colorado Buffaloes Players of 2025

Now a few weeks removed from the Colorado Buffaloes' final game, there's still plenty to digest regarding what went wrong and what went right throughout a disappointing season.

Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and a few other freshmen standouts solidified themselves as pieces to build around, but coach Deion Sanders received far too little production from his transfer portal class to have a fighting chance in the Big 12 Conference. Several transfer pieces performed well below expectations and other returners struggled, leading to a 3-9 finish.

Below are the five most surprising Colorado players from this past season:

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While most knew that safety Tawfiq Byard was talented and capable of earning a starting job, few expected the South Florida to lead the Buffs with 79 total tackles, including 7.5 for a loss. The sophomore played through a couple of injuries and quickly became a well-respected voice on the defensive end.

"I'm just out there playing with more confidence this season," Byard said last month. "The defense goes as I go — I like to say it, it's something coaches like to say. If I'm out there making plays, I'm out there being communicative and I'm talking... It's my job to come in and make plays and give this defense, this team, something to fight for."

Unfortunately for Colorado, On3 reported Wednesday that Byard plans on entering the transfer portal.

Quarterback Ryan Staub

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even fewer likely expected redshirt sophomore quarterback Ryan Staub to start over Kaidon Salter and Lewis in Colorado's Big 12 opener against Houston. While Staub ultimately struggled against the Cougars, his early-season emergence was one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Highlighted by a big game against Delaware, the loyal Staub closed his third season in Boulder with 427 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He currently stands to enter next season as Lewis' primary backup.

Linebacker Jeremiah Brown

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Blake Barnett (13) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Another loyal Buff, linebacker Jeremiah Brown enjoyed a true breakout year in his final college season. The former Jackson State transfer outperformed Martavius French and Reginald Hughes to earn consistent playing time and never looked back.

In 11 games played, Brown totaled a career-high 69 total tackles, including 7.5 for a loss, and two sacks.

Wide Receiver/Running Back Dre'lon Miller

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) carries for a touchdown in the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Second-year wide receiver Dre'lon Miller was one of Colorado's biggest disappointments on offense. After struggling with drops early in the year, he never truly found his footing as a pass-catcher and was eventually moved to the running backs room, where he averaged 2.9 yards on 46 carries.

Still, Miller has an opportunity to rebound next season under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

"He loves it," Sanders told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean regarding Miller's move to running back. "He loves it because he's a physical guy, he's been coached by one of the best that ever did it (Marshall Faulk), and he's learning daily, and I love what I'm seeing."

Cornerback DJ McKinney

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Cornerback DJ McKinney, whose football future remains unclear at the moment, also performed below expectations. Although opposing quarterbacks often targeted the other side of the field, the Buffs' No. 1 cornerback finished the season with only one interception and five pass breakups.