TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Questions Officiating In Win vs. Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes drop to a 2-4 record following a loss against the TCU Horned Frogs. It was another close game for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, but the team ultimately fell short. After the game, TCU coach Sonny Dykes addressed the media and discussed the win against Colorado.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on against Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on against Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes dropped to 2-4 following the 35-21 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Despite the final score, it was a close matchup that once again came down to the final minutes. After the game, TCU coach Sonny Dykes spoke about the win against the Colorado Buffaloes during his postgame press conference.

In the fourth quarter, there was a questionable offensive pass interference called against TCU. It negated what could have been a 43-yard play. While TCU did score a touchdown on the drive, it could have shifted the game in Colorado's favor. Dykes addressed the call after the game.

“Never seen anything like it,” Dykes said about the offensive pass interference call. "Probably best for me not to talk about it."

What Sonny Dykes Said About Colorado Buffaloes

“Hard-fought game. Want to credit Coach Prime’s team and Colorado. They played incredibly hard. I thought their kids showed a lot of character, a lot of fight. That’s a good football team. Their record doesn't necessarily indicate that, but that's a good team. They’ve got good players, they play hard every week. I was really impressed with what they did and how they did it,” Dykes said.

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Kind of a frustrating game, and proud of our players for making plays down the stretch and in critical situations. That's what we talk about all the time.

"Winning college football games is difficult to do. No games in this league are gonna be easy," Dykes continued. "You're going to face adversity during the games, and you're going to have to overcome it. We certainly faced our share tonight, and I'm proud of our players for overcoming it."

Dykes was asked about TCU strugging to run the ball against Colorado's defense:

"We just have to get better."

Colorado Struggles To Gain Momentum vs. TCU

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Although the final score may not represent it, it was a close matchup that came down to the final minutes in the fourth quarter. Colorado's offense had the chance to tie the game with just under five minutes to go, but could not get past the TCU defense. The Horned Frogs were able to score a touchdown on their next drive to seal the game.

Colorado’s offense struggled with turnovers against a tough TCU defense. Between three interceptions and one fumble turnover, the Buffaloes continued to hand the ball back to the Horned Frogs' offense.

Even through the struggle, Colorado coach Deion Sanders gave quarterback Kaidon Salter the reins, choosing not to pull him out as Colorado remained in the game in the third quarter. Salter finished going 18-of-29 for 217 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) looks to throw downfield against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Omarion Miller had a big performance, keeping the Buffaloes in the game. Miller finished the game with six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Hykeem Williams had one of the biggest plays of the game, making a tough catch for the first down, keeping the offense on the field.

It was a defensive game for both teams, as neither scored in the third quarter. After consistent struggles of stopping the run throughout the start of the season, Colorado's defense stepped up, forcing TCU quarterback Josh Hoover to have to pass often.

After facing their fourth loss of the season, the Colorado Buffaloes will next face the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 1:30 p.m. MT. 

