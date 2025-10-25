Buffs Beat

Three Bold Predictions For Colorado Buffaloes' Battle With Utah Utes

Looking to stay hot, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will battle quarterback Devon Dampier and the Utah Utes on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Check out three bold predictions for the Week 9 Big 12 football battle at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Jack Carlough

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Eager to keep the momentum going after upsetting Iowa State before the bye week, the Colorado Buffaloes will battle the physical Utah Utes on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are 3-4 (1-3 Big 12) entering Week 9 while Utah sits 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) after an emotional loss to in-state rival BYU last weekend. Still, the Utes have impressed many this season under the leadership of longtime coach Kyle Whittingham and New Mexico transfer quarterback Devon Dampier.

Below are three bold predictions for Colorado's Saturday night battle at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Will Play Mix Of Devon Dampier, Byrd Ficklin

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) and quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warm up before the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With quarterback Devon Dampier currently probable due to injury, expect Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to also give freshman Byrd Ficklin some opportunities under center. Both are capable quarterbacks, particularly when using their legs, and the two-man rotations could give Colorado's defense troubles.

"When Devon's hobbled, that obviously causes you to rethink some of the QB run game," Whittingham said Monday, per Utah. "You don't completely go away from it, but when it's a could go either way situation, you might opt to not do it because of his mobility. He got beat up in this game (BYU) pretty good."

Reserve Player Comes Up Big For Colorado

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's bye week scrimmage may have opened some eyes on the coaching staff regarding the talent at the bottom of the depth chart. Scrimmage standouts in quarterback Dominiq Ponder and running back Ronald Coleman aren't likely to play, but linebacker Bo LaPenna and wide receiver freshman Quentin Gibson may see some increased action depending on how the game develops.

"We worked our butts off before we left," Sanders said on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show" earlier this week. "We departed on Wednesday, but we had almost like a game for a lot of the players that don't necessarily get to play because I wanted them to show their stuff. Some of the guys we elevated, so you'll see them on special teams, you may see them on certain packages this week because of the way they performed in that scrimmage."

Even more, "Coach Prime" said "consequences" were coming for players who didn't return to Boulder in time for Sunday practice, suggesting that certain key names may be sidelined for at least a portion of the game.

Colorado Vs. Utah Final Score Prediction

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Ryan Davis (9) catches the ball for a touchdown against the BYU Cougars during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While the Buffs have some momentum after upsetting the Iowa State Cyclones last time out, a night game at Rice-Eccles Stadium is a daunting challenge with how well Utah has played at times this season. Colorado's defense has also yet to prove it can slow running quarterbacks, and the duo of Dampier and Ficklin may prove too much.

The Buffs will keep things close in Salt Lake City before ultimately falling, 27-24.

Jack Carlough
