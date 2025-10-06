Three Players Who Turned Heads in Colorado Buffaloes Loss To TCU
The Colorado Buffaloes' 35-21 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday wasn't without a few bright spots.
Although the team ultimately performed below expectations, multiple players stood out as bright spots at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Still, it'll take at least a few others to step up for Colorado to rebound against the Iowa State Cyclones next week.
"Truly disappointing," coach Deion Sanders said after the loss, per CU. "Not a loss for words by any means. Just addressed the team at the conclusion of the game in the locker room and challenged them on that moment. It's one thing to lose, then it's another thing to feel like you beat yourselves."
Below are three Buffs who deserve some love following Saturday's loss:
Running Back Dallan Hayden
Forced into a bigger role with fellow running backs Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor both injured, Dallan Hayden enjoyed a breakout game with 61 rushing yards on nine carries and 10 receiving yards. The former Ohio State transfer missed the early part of the season due to a hand injury but is now healthy and seemingly hitting his stride.
"We've got to make every yard count so we can continue to run the ball and be balanced," Hayden told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean before the season. "That's when teams win."
Defensive End Keaten Wade
Keaten Wade was arguably Colorado's top defensive performer, totaling seven tackles, one sack, two TFLs and a forced fumble. With Wade helping out on the edge, the Buffs held TCU to under 100 rushing yards (2.7 yards per rush), including only 37 in the first half.
Wade, who began his college career at Kentucky, now owns 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 5.5 TFLs on the season.
"No. 27, Wade, he's been really, really good for us," defensive line coach Domata Peko said last month. "He's really good on the edge and getting pressure and defeating his blocks."
MORE: Colorado's Kaidon Salter Shares Candid Thoughts On Three-Interception Game At TCU
MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter’s Struggles vs. TCU Reignite Power 4 Debate
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Disappointing Loss To TCU Horned Frogs
Wide Receiver Omarion Miller
Out of all his receiving weapons, Kaidon Salter has shown the most trust in Omarion Miller, who totaled six catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. The third-year Buff excelled in 1-on-1 matchups and boosted his season receiving total to a career-high 289 yards.
Miller's best moment came early in the fourth quarter when he caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Salter, giving Colorado's offense a needed spark that it ultimately couldn't build on.
“I see a totally different man in Omarion now than I saw two years ago when I got here,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said in fall camp.
With Hayden, Wade and Miller all looking to grow on their individual performances against TCU, Colorado is set to host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Iowa State is 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) following a Week 6 loss to Cincinnati.