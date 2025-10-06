Buffs Beat

Three Players Who Turned Heads in Colorado Buffaloes Loss To TCU

Running back Dallan Hayden, wide receiver Omarion Miller and defensive end Keaten Wade were all bright spots in the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 6 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. Hayden and Miller accounted for 160 yards from scrimmage and Wade had two tackles for loss.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) and quarterback Destin Wade (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) and quarterback Destin Wade (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes' 35-21 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday wasn't without a few bright spots.

Although the team ultimately performed below expectations, multiple players stood out as bright spots at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Still, it'll take at least a few others to step up for Colorado to rebound against the Iowa State Cyclones next week.

"Truly disappointing," coach Deion Sanders said after the loss, per CU. "Not a loss for words by any means. Just addressed the team at the conclusion of the game in the locker room and challenged them on that moment. It's one thing to lose, then it's another thing to feel like you beat yourselves."

Below are three Buffs who deserve some love following Saturday's loss:

Running Back Dallan Hayden

Players Stood Out Colorado Buffaloes Defeat TCU Horned Frogs Keaten Wade Dallan Hayden Omarion Miller Deion Sanders Football
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Tristan Johnson (35) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Forced into a bigger role with fellow running backs Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor both injured, Dallan Hayden enjoyed a breakout game with 61 rushing yards on nine carries and 10 receiving yards. The former Ohio State transfer missed the early part of the season due to a hand injury but is now healthy and seemingly hitting his stride.

"We've got to make every yard count so we can continue to run the ball and be balanced," Hayden told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean before the season. "That's when teams win."

Defensive End Keaten Wade

Players Stood Out Colorado Buffaloes Defeat TCU Horned Frogs Keaten Wade Dallan Hayden Omarion Miller Deion Sanders Football
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is strip sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Keaten Wade was arguably Colorado's top defensive performer, totaling seven tackles, one sack, two TFLs and a forced fumble. With Wade helping out on the edge, the Buffs held TCU to under 100 rushing yards (2.7 yards per rush), including only 37 in the first half.

Wade, who began his college career at Kentucky, now owns 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 5.5 TFLs on the season.

"No. 27, Wade, he's been really, really good for us," defensive line coach Domata Peko said last month. "He's really good on the edge and getting pressure and defeating his blocks."

MORE: Colorado's Kaidon Salter Shares Candid Thoughts On Three-Interception Game At TCU

MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter’s Struggles vs. TCU Reignite Power 4 Debate

MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Disappointing Loss To TCU Horned Frogs

Wide Receiver Omarion Miller

Players Stood Out Colorado Buffaloes Defeat TCU Horned Frogs Keaten Wade Dallan Hayden Omarion Miller Deion Sanders Football
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Out of all his receiving weapons, Kaidon Salter has shown the most trust in Omarion Miller, who totaled six catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. The third-year Buff excelled in 1-on-1 matchups and boosted his season receiving total to a career-high 289 yards.

Miller's best moment came early in the fourth quarter when he caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Salter, giving Colorado's offense a needed spark that it ultimately couldn't build on.

“I see a totally different man in Omarion now than I saw two years ago when I got here,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said in fall camp.

With Hayden, Wade and Miller all looking to grow on their individual performances against TCU, Colorado is set to host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Iowa State is 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) following a Week 6 loss to Cincinnati.

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football