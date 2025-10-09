Three Reasons Why Colorado Buffaloes Fans Shouldn't Check Out
Despite a difficult first six games, neither coach Deion Sanders nor his Colorado Buffaloes players have lost hope that things will improve this season. And as long as the team maintains effort, fans shouldn't either.
Colorado is currently 2-4 (0-3 Big 12) after blowing 14-point leads to BYU and TCU in consecutive weeks. While that's inexcusable, those two defeats and CU's season-opening loss to Georgia Tech all signal that the Buffs are close to turning things around if they execute better late in games.
"I feel like we've just wrapped it up and given it to them, and that's frustrating," Sanders said. "But also, there's hope in that, that we see where we're messing up at. We see where the faults are, and we got to fix that, so there's truly optimism."
Below are three reasons why fans shouldn't give up on the 2025 Buffs:
Every Remaining Opponent Is Beatable
In a conference without a true top team, Colorado's six remaining Big 12 opponents — Iowa State, Utah, Arizona, West Virginia, Arizona State and Kansas State — have all proven beatable this season. If the Buffs can upset either Iowa State, Utah or Arizona State, there's also a decent chance that Colorado reaches six wins and earns its second straight bowl bid.
"Coach Prime" entered this season with the goal of getting 100-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom a bowl win, and that's still very much on the table.
Moving forward, Colorado will look to challenge its frustrations into better play on Saturdays.
"If you see no anger or hostility or somebody just going off, you got a problem in your locker room. You want to see that controlled rage, so to speak. And we've seen it," Sanders said. "Some of these guys are fed up. They want to win, and they want to win in the fashion that we're capable of winning because we're in every game."
Promising Tue Freshmen
Wide receiver Quentin Gibson and defensive ends Alexander McPherson and London Merritt have all impressed as true freshmen this season, giving fans a look into the future of Colorado football. Freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis has appeared in just one game so far, but there's speculation that the former five-star prospect could see increased action if veteran Kaidon Salter continues to struggle.
"When we're recruiting you, we want you to play. I'm not stopping you from playing," Sanders said in a freshmen-only meeting during fall camp, per Thee Pregame Show. "You got to be trusted so much that we can trust you there...You gonna make a play? Make a case. I got you."
Jordan Seaton and Tawfiq Byard
Left tackle Jordan Seaton and safety Tawfiq Byard have been Colorado's best players on their respective sides of the ball. The sophomore Seaton is looking like a future first-round draft pick, and Byard has often exemplified what "Coach Prime" wants to see from his defense.
Seaton and Byard can't win games on their own, but the two standouts are worth watching each Saturday.
"I think it just happens," Seaton said of becoming a leader. "How I go about my day, how I go about my preparation, it put me in that role, and I just embrace it. I don't look at it as a challenge or nothing. I just do what I do and try to bring as many people as I can along with me."