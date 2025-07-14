Training Camp Limitations To Impact Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Development?
Training camps across the NFL are right around the corner and how the rookies develop is always a must watch. Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Hunter is one of the most notable rookies to watch ahead of the 2025 NFL season as he pursues a career as both a wide receiver and cornerback.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star proved he can play both sides of the field at a high level, but there is still a debate on whether he can do it in the NFL. One of the recent discussions is not if Hunter can handle it, but how much the team will allow him to play.
Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider, Albert Breer, brought up the concern regarding the rules through the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and how it could impact Hunter during training camp.
“As rules have tightened on the on-field work players can do with coaches, through the past two CBA negotiations, the time everyone spends out there has been at more and more of a premium,” Breer wrote. “Especially for young guys learning the NFL.”
Through the CBA, there are rules to help prevent injuries for the players, including the first day of training camp having no on-field activities outside of running and conditioning. Days two through five have no live contact, and players are not allowed on the field for more than 3.5 hours. After the first five days, there are still time limits for on-field activities.
While the first couple of days have the most rules, there are limitations throughout training camp. The rules are in place to keep the athletes safe, but it does make it harder for a player like Hunter, who is looking to practice with two position groups.
“What’s really interesting is just how different it is from Hunter’s setup at Colorado, and how just about every team I talked to predraft would’ve drawn it up for him,” Breer continued. “Over two years in Boulder, the overwhelming majority of Hunter’s meetings and practice time was spent on defense.”
“It’s much easier to have things built in for a player without fully integrating him on offense than it is on defense,” Breer wrote. “The offensive coaches would put in packages for Hunter and fill in the blanks by signaling in routes to him from the sideline.”
Although the first position that Hunter practiced with during minicamp was the wide receiver position, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone clarified while speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio what Jacksonville’s plan was.
Gladstone explained that the team believes playing defense comes more naturally to Hunter, so they wanted to give him more time to hone his skills as a wide receiver. Given the time limits for training camp, taking advantage of minicamp and OTAs could prove to be a smart decision for the Jaguars.
Something to watch in training camp is if he plays both positions on the same day, as he may do during the regular season on game day. The expectation, as Gladstone explained, is that where Hunter plays during the regular season will be based on the game plan each week.
The rookies will report to training camp on July 19, followed by the veterans on July 22. Not only will this be a chance for the former Colorado star to continue to show why he can play both sides of the field, but the staff has the chance to figure out the best game plan to bring out the best in Hunter.