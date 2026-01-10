Colorado Buffaloes Safety Enters Transfer Portal Amid Roster Turnover

The Colorado Buffaloes are working to replenish their roster as they face a mass exodus through the transfer portal. The losses continue for the program as Colorado safety Carter Stoutmire has entered the portal.

Stoutmire has spent three seasons with Colorado, developing each year. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the staff are losing a key player, but have been adding players to the secondary that can help the defense in 2026.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Carter Stoutmire (23) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Losing Another Key Defensive Player

Stoutmire is a tough loss for the Buffaloes, as he has been a key part of the defense. Stoutmire was among Sanders’ first recruiting class when he took over the program, and earned playing time throughout the three seasons.

While he did play in his true freshman season, the past two years are when he carved out more of a role for the Buffaloes. This season, Stoutmire racked up 37 total tackles, one forced fumble, and defended five passes.

Stoutmire could gain interest quickly in the portal. Any team in need of safety depth could look his way, given his playing experience. One possible team that could target Stoutmire is the Virginia Cavaliers. Ahead of the 2025 season, Sanders revealed that Virginia offered Stoutmire.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Carter Stoutmire (23) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Carter got offered a bag. … What’s the school that offered you the bag? Virginia. … Virginia, you got to stop,” Sanders said. “I’ll let you have one. I ain’t say nothing about it. Come on, now. Come on. We let you have one. I ain’t say nothing about it.”

Sanders called out Virginia, but now with Stoutmire in the portal, interest could grow for safety. Whether it is with the Caveliers or another program, the Colorado safety could be a valuable addition wherever he lands.

MORE: New Colorado Safety Naeten Mitchell Reveals How Deion Sanders Earned His Transfer Commitment

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Update On Quarterback Julian Lewis' Offseason Development

MORE: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer Portal Linebacker With a Name Built for Prime Time

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado Buffaloes Building Secondary Through Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes have lost over 30 players to the transfer portal following a 3-9 season. While the program is losing players all around, the secondary will look different next fall. In addition to Stoutmire, safety Tawfiq Byard and cornerback DJ McKinney are also departing.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes took a step back on defense in 2025, allowing 425.7 yards per game. The secondary was already a priority, but after losing Stoutmire and other key players, the Buffaloes staff is working to fill the holes on the roster.

The good news amid the departures is that the Colorado staff is putting in a high level of effort to rebuild the team through the portal. Colorado is up to 25 incoming transfers, including key pieces in the secondary.

In addition to receiving several cornerback commitments, the lone safety thus far to transfer to Colorado is Naeten Mitchell, who spent three seasons with the New Mexico Aggies. With Colorado's staff active in the portal, the program will likely add to the position.

The Buffs have also added cornerbacks Justin Eaglin and Cree Thomas to help rebuild the secondary.

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In addition to the portal, the Buffaloes are bringing in defensive talent that could work to earn early playing time with Colorado through the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Preston Ashley is coming in with high expectations, and could make a significant difference in the secondary.

Four-star athlete Alexander Ward reclassified to the 2026 class, and while he is young, he could develop into an elite player for the Buffaloes.

Although Stoutmire entering the portal is a tough blow as he was earning playing time, the Buffaloes staff is working to rebuild the defense and help the team take a step forward in 2026.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES