The Unsung Hero With A Broken Hand Who Sparked Colorado’s Defensive Turnaround
Undermanned and overmatched on paper, the Colorado Buffaloes' defense put together its most impressive performance since losing Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback Travis Hunter on Saturday.
Stats show the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones' 441 total yards, 236 of them rushing, but they also display 2-for-12 on third downs. Film watchers may spot open pass-catchers, easy completions and chunk runs galore, but they can't breeze past the vital plays Colorado made when desperately in need.
Early in the fourth quarter, safety Tawfiq Byard made the most pivotal of said stands. Against his own end zone with a mummified left hand, he snagged the Buffs' first takeaway since week 2 and rekindled a defense that's been demoralized all season. Coach Deion Sanders saw the initiative he'd yearned for, and it resulted in the program's first home win over a ranked foe in six years.
Tawfiq Byard Spearheads Colorado's Step Forward
Byard leads Colorado with 47 tackles, but in so much more beyond the box score. The sophomore wasn't scared to voice displeasure with some of the Buffaloes' last few losses, fostering a captain status he's quickly grown into.
"Just being more vocal," said Byard of his process before Saturday. "I just want to show my teammates that I'm the guy that they can count on in practice and in the games."
His frustrations mainly stemmed from the defense's second-half struggles, so after breaking his hand in the third quarter, he didn't bow out and let his already shorthanded group fight for its life. He taped it up and didn't miss a beat, using his lone strong hand to pin quarterback Rocco Becht's errant throw against plaster for an interception.
Buffs Sing Byard's Praises
Byard's expressions, toughness and fearlessness have quickly rubbed off on his teammates. Leadership, like his picked pass after the long takeaway drought, is contagious.
"All we talked about this week was just dominating, violence, and just playing for your brother," said linebacker Jeremiah Brown, another standout from the win. "And for him to come back with a hurt hand, go get a pick on the same drive he came back in, that just shows what he's all about, and it brought so much life to our defense."
It fed into Iowa State's next two possessions, even after a call to go for it on fourth down from its own 18-yard line. ISU didn't respect Colorado's injury-laden front, but its interior stood tall to earn it. On the Cyclones' final drive, they played it safe on third down and punted away an upset win to the Buffs.
Even without his safety running mate in Carter Stoutmire and key veteran defensive end Arden Walker on Saturday, Byard kept Colorado steady when the lights were brightest.
"It's a relief," Byard said. "Last week, it was a bad, terrible feeling getting on that flight. . . It was a good feeling to get out there and finish today. I'm happy about that more than anything, just finishing. You can take the interception away, whatever I did, just the way that we finished in that fourth quarter to end them and put our foot on their neck, that's what I love the most."
Preparation was the genesis of Byard's development as a leader, and he's now the catalyst for this defense's turnaround. The sophomore's candid call-outs and vehement pleas are paying dividends.
"Accountability through our practice," Brown said. "He's getting on me, I'm getting on him, we're getting on each other hard. And it's no emotions involved. . . It was no back-and-forth. It was 'Okay, I gotta get my job done.'"