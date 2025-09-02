Updated Big 12, National Championship Odds: Colorado Buffaloes, Utah Utes
The Colorado Buffaloes dropped their season opener at home to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 27-20. What are the Buffaloes updated odds to win the Big 12 and National Championship?
Colorado’s Big 12 Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes have odds of +2500 to win the Big 12 conference per DraftKings Sportsbook. These are the 10th best odds out of the 16 teams in the Big 12. The team with the best odds are the Utah Utes at +450.
At the bottom with the worst odds to win the Big 12 are the Oklahoma State Cowboys at +7000.
The loss against Georgia Tech of the ACC doesn’t hurt the Buffaloes in the official Big 12 standings, with their conference record still at 0-0. However, it does signal that this Buffaloes team has their work cut out for them if they want to compete for a conference title.
In 2024, the Buffaloes were right in the thick of the Big 12 title race. Colorado went 7-2 in conference play, which tied them for first place with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Iowa State Cyclones, and BYU Cougars.
Due to the Big 12 tie breaking scenarios, the Buffaloes ended up outside with top two, which would have earned them a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. The Big 12 Championship ended up being between Arizona State and Iowa State, with the Sun Devils winning and clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Colorado ended up being invited to the Alamo Bowl, where they lost to BYU. The Buffaloes finished with a record of 9-4.
Colorado's Playoff, National Title Odds
In addition to being big underdogs to win the Big 12, the Buffaloes are long shots to just make the College Football Playoff and then of course win the National Title.
Colorado is +50000 to win the national title. As for making the playoff, their odds are +2000.
Heading into 2025, the oddsmakers were very low on Colorado. Despite winning nine games a season ago, their win total was set at 5.5. Even in their home opener against Georgia Tech, they were 4.5 pound underdogs in front of a sold out Folsom Field.
The team with the best title odds are the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State are the defending national champions and our seeking to win their second title in a row under Coach Ryan Day. Ohio State opened up their 2025 season with a 14-7 win over the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns.
