Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders' Underdog Mentality Against Georgia Tech
BOULDER — Colorado has been here before. Written off, doubted, and tagged as the underdog.
That’s the reality again heading into Friday’s season opener at Folsom Field, where oddsmakers have pegged the Colorado Buffaloes as 4.5-point underdogs against visiting Georgia Tech, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The line reflects a broader betting outlook that places Colorado at +158 on the money line, signaling that many expect coach Deion Sanders’ team to start the season on its heels.
For "Coach Prime," those numbers may serve as more than betting chatter. They could become the latest rallying cry for a program intent on proving it belongs among college football’s rising contenders.
Georgia Tech’s Edge, Colorado’s Challenge
Despite coming off a 7–6 campaign, Georgia Tech arrives in Boulder with momentum after pushing in-state rival and SEC powerhouse Georgia to the brink in its 2024 regular-season finale.
Veteran quarterback Haynes King pilots an offense that proved capable of competing with elite defenses last season, nearly derailing Georgia’s championship run before Notre Dame could. That late-season performance, coupled with coach Brent Key’s physical brand of football, is likely why oddsmakers gave the Yellow Jackets the early edge over a Colorado team in transition.
Buffs New Era
The Buffs, meanwhile, enter a new chapter without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the two stars who helped bring Colorado back to national prominence over the past two seasons. But "Coach Prime" made it clear at Tuesday’s press conference that his team is ready for the challenge:
“First, it was the challenge of coming to this level. Could we change the game? We did. Then, can you consistently do it with the players you have? Can you win? We did. Now, it's can you do it without Travis and Shedeur? There's always gonna be a challenge, and I don't mind that I stand up to those. I've been challenged my whole darn life, but this isn't about me; this is about the kids that we've assembled, and we will," Sanders said.
With Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter stepping into the starting role and a retooled roster of receivers around him, the Buffs will look to carve out a new offensive identity in 2025.
Fuel for the Fire
Oddsmakers giving Georgia Tech the early nod may only add fuel to Sanders’ motivational fire.
Since his arrival in Boulder, “Coach Prime” has thrived on the underdog narrative, using it to galvanize players and connect with fans. That mindset was on display again on Tuesday.
“We don’t think we lost, we think we gained,” Sanders said when asked about expectations for the opener. “Sure, there's a couple athletes that were phenomenal, but I've been saying for quite some while, we have a better team.”
It’s the kind of message that reframes doubt as opportunity—and one his players appear to have quickly embraced.
Beyond the Numbers
While betting lines grab headlines, they only tell part of the story. Folsom Field at night is notoriously difficult environment for visiting teams, with altitude, energy, and atmosphere often playing as much of a role as scheme.
For Colorado, the biggest on-field questions center around the offensive line, a unit that struggled in 2024 and must show marked improvement against a Georgia Tech defense that thrives on creating quarterback pressure. Which means protecting Salter and establishing a running game will be paramount if the Buffs hope to dictate tempo and keep the Yellow Jackets from controlling the trenches.
Coach Sanders’ teams have a history of defying projections, and Friday’s opener provides a national stage to do it again. Regardless of the point spread, the Buffs have a chance to set the tone for 2025, show that their rebuild is on track, and prove that doubt only makes them hungrier.
