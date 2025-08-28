Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders' Underdog Mentality Against Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes enter their 2025 season opener at Folsom Field as 4.5-point underdogs to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Could the odds give extra fuel to coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs?

Ben Armendariz

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Colorado has been here before. Written off, doubted, and tagged as the underdog.

That’s the reality again heading into Friday’s season opener at Folsom Field, where oddsmakers have pegged the Colorado Buffaloes as 4.5-point underdogs against visiting Georgia Tech, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against t
Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The line reflects a broader betting outlook that places Colorado at +158 on the money line, signaling that many expect coach Deion Sanders’ team to start the season on its heels.

For "Coach Prime," those numbers may serve as more than betting chatter. They could become the latest rallying cry for a program intent on proving it belongs among college football’s rising contenders.

Georgia Tech’s Edge, Colorado’s Challenge

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown against the
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite coming off a 7–6 campaign, Georgia Tech arrives in Boulder with momentum after pushing in-state rival and SEC powerhouse Georgia to the brink in its 2024 regular-season finale.

Veteran quarterback Haynes King pilots an offense that proved capable of competing with elite defenses last season, nearly derailing Georgia’s championship run before Notre Dame could. That late-season performance, coupled with coach Brent Key’s physical brand of football, is likely why oddsmakers gave the Yellow Jackets the early edge over a Colorado team in transition.

Buffs New Era

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) a
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffs, meanwhile, enter a new chapter without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the two stars who helped bring Colorado back to national prominence over the past two seasons. But "Coach Prime" made it clear at Tuesday’s press conference that his team is ready for the challenge:

“First, it was the challenge of coming to this level. Could we change the game? We did. Then, can you consistently do it with the players you have? Can you win? We did. Now, it's can you do it without Travis and Shedeur? There's always gonna be a challenge, and I don't mind that I stand up to those. I've been challenged my whole darn life, but this isn't about me; this is about the kids that we've assembled, and we will," Sanders said.

With Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter stepping into the starting role and a retooled roster of receivers around him, the Buffs will look to carve out a new offensive identity in 2025.

Fuel for the Fire

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Oddsmakers giving Georgia Tech the early nod may only add fuel to Sanders’ motivational fire.

Since his arrival in Boulder, “Coach Prime” has thrived on the underdog narrative, using it to galvanize players and connect with fans. That mindset was on display again on Tuesday.

“We don’t think we lost, we think we gained,” Sanders said when asked about expectations for the opener. “Sure, there's a couple athletes that were phenomenal, but I've been saying for quite some while, we have a better team.”

It’s the kind of message that reframes doubt as opportunity—and one his players appear to have quickly embraced.

Beyond the Numbers

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Col
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

While betting lines grab headlines, they only tell part of the story. Folsom Field at night is notoriously difficult environment for visiting teams, with altitude, energy, and atmosphere often playing as much of a role as scheme.

For Colorado, the biggest on-field questions center around the offensive line, a unit that struggled in 2024 and must show marked improvement against a Georgia Tech defense that thrives on creating quarterback pressure. Which means protecting Salter and establishing a running game will be paramount if the Buffs hope to dictate tempo and keep the Yellow Jackets from controlling the trenches.

Coach Sanders’ teams have a history of defying projections, and Friday’s opener provides a national stage to do it again. Regardless of the point spread, the Buffs have a chance to set the tone for 2025, show that their rebuild is on track, and prove that doubt only makes them hungrier.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

