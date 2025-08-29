Live Score Updates: Colorado Buffaloes' Martavius French Recovers Two Fumbles Vs. Georgia Tech
BOULDER — Year 3 of the coach Deion Sanders era has arrived in Boulder.
With a new starting quarterback in Kaidon Salter, the Colorado Buffaloes will battle the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday evening in their highly anticipated season opener. "Coach Prime" and the Buffs are looking to prove they can win without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Kaidon Salter while Georgia Tech is opening its third season under coach Brent Key.
Kickoff between the Buffs and Yellow Jackets is set for 6 p.m. MT at Folsom Field. ESPN will provide the broadcast.
Colorado Buffaloes Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Live Score Updates
This article will be updated throughout Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech:
Georgia Tech Gets On The Board
Georgia Tech scored its first points of the game on a 32-yard field goal from Aidan Birr, cutting the Buffs' lead to 7-3.
Score Update: Colorado 7, Georgia Tech 3 (13:31, Q2)
End Q1 Score Update: Colorado 7, Georgia Tech 0
After one quarter of play, Colorado leads the Yellow Jackets, 7-0. The Buffs forced three turnovers in the first quarter but managed only seven points, which came on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Kaidon Salter to DeKalon Taylor.
Linebacker Martavius French tied a CU record with two fumble recoveries and cornerback DJ McKinney had an interception in the game's first 15 minutes.
DJ McKinney Picks Off Haynes King
Colorado's defense recorded its third turnover of the game midway through the first quarter when cornerback DJ McKinney picked off Haynes King. McKinney, a projected future NFL Draft pick, set up Colorado's offense at its own 34.
Martavius French Recovers Second Fumble
For the second time in as many drives, Colorado capitalized on some sloppy play from Georgia Tech as a bad snap led to another Martavius French fumble recovery.
Kaidon Salter, DeKalon Taylor Connect For Touchdown
Score Update: Colorado 7, Georgia Tech 0 (12:08, Q1)
After Martavius French recovered a fumble, quarterback Kaidon Salter threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to running back DeKalon Taylor, putting Colorado up 7-0 less than three minutes into the first quarter.
Martavius French Recovers Fumble on Georgia Tech's Frist Drive
On only Georgia Tech's second play from scrimmage, quarterback Haynes King fumbled a snap that was recovered by linebacker Martavius French, giving Colorado strong field position at the Yellow Jackets' 36.
Colorado Depth Chart Surprises
Things could change throughout the game, but redshirt freshman Brandon Davis-Swain was listed as a top defensive tackle and Keaten Wade was a top defensive end. Defensive end Samuel Okunlola and defensive tackle Amari McNeill were both listed No. 2 at their respective positions.
Deion Sanders Previews Colorado's Season Opener
Deion Sanders' third season opener leading the Buffs might be his toughest. Led by quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, wide receiver Eric Rivers and an experienced offensive line, Georgia Tech features a bruising offense that should challenge the Buffs' run-stoppers. Defensively, the Yellow Jackets have a new coordinator in Blake Gideon, but remain talented across the board.
“They are going to come in and play tough, try and establish the run," Sanders said of Georgia Tech. "They are going to protect the ball. They aren’t going to make too many mistakes. Defense is savvy. They are going to force you to do some things you don’t wanna do. It’s going to be a great contest."
Kaidon Salter Earns Starting Quarterback Nod
While freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis may see some playing time as well depending on how things go, Kaidon Salter will start at quarterback in his Colorado debut. The Liberty transfer is entering his fifth college season as one of the nation's most intriguing dual-threat quarterbacks.
"He's done it before," Sanders said of Salter. "This is not his first time running down the tunnel and getting to start. He's done it before, and his experience is vital. We don't tend to seem like a young team. We have a ton of experience on offense and the defensive side of the ball, especially the coaching staff as well."