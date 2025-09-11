Updated Big 12 Rankings Raise Concerns About Colorado Buffaloes, Houston Cougars
The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-1 to start the season, heading into their first game against a Big 12 conference opponent. Only three teams in the conference remain undefeated heading into week 3, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have much to prove this week.
Following week 2, ESPN released an updated Big 12 power rankings. After going 1-1, where do the Colorado Buffaloes stand in the Big 12, and is their current placement fair?
Updated Big 12 Power Rankings
- Utah Utes (2-0)
- BYU Cougars (2-0)
- TCU Horned Frogs (1-0)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0)
- Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)
- Kansas Jayhawks (2-1)
- Baylor Bears (1-1)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1)
- Arizona Wildcats (2-0)
- Kansas State Wildcats (1-2)
- UCF Knights (2-0)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (1-1)
- Colorado Buffaloes (1-1)
- Houston Cougars (2-0)
- West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1)
Is Colorado Placed Fairly?
The Colorado Buffaloes are ranked No. 13 in the Big 12 power rankings, which places them in the bottom half of the conference, but not last. Colorado’s lone loss was against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 27-20.
Despite it being a loss, it was not a blowout. Colorado was in the game until the end, having final possession on the final drive. While there were needed improvements, such as time management, and Colorado's offense could have been better, staying in the game showed that the Buffaloes are competitive.
Georgia Tech is currently 2-0, standing at No. 3 in the ACC. With the Buffaloes' lone loss being against a tougher opponent, Colorado having a couple of teams lower is a fair assessment.
After the loss, the Colorado Buffaloes did what they had to do in week 2, with a win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, 31-7. Colorado’s defense allowed some big plays, but Delaware could only put up seven points.
The offense started finding its footing, with better play-calling from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as well. With Colorado having a blowout win, the team is rightfully not last on the power ranking, but they will need to get a win against a tougher opponent to prove they deserve a higher ranking.
In addition to being placed at No. 13, the Football Power Index gives Colorado a 40.4 percent chance to win six games, projected to finish with a 5.2-6.8 record.
Notable Placement
One of the most notable placements in the updated power ranking is that the Colorado Buffaloes are one place higher than the Houston Cougars at 2-0. Despite having a worse record than Houston, Colorado is not only ranked higher, but the two teams will face off on Sept. 12 in week 3.
While the Houston Cougars are 2-0, the quality of the opponent likely plays a role. The two wins for Houston have been against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Rice Owls. Colorado may have one loss, but it was against a stronger opponent.
What A Win Over Houston Means For Colorado
While moving to a 2-1 record is important, starting Big 12 conference play would give the Buffaloes momentum moving forward in the season. The game will be played in Houston, giving Colorado a tough environment to play in. If the Buffaloes show they can win in another team’s stadium, Colorado will start looking like a tougher competitor to be a team to watch for.
There are still question marks surrounding the Buffaloes, such as the quarterback position. While quarterback Ryan Staub had a big performance against Delaware, if he can lead the team to a conference win, the Buffaloes could solidify Staub as the team’s starter moving forward.
Colorado has a tough schedule ahead, eventually facing two teams that are currently ranked. The Buffaloes will look to kick off their conference play with a win as the team looks to prove they are a competitive unit.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the Houston Cougars on Friday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. PT.