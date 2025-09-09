How To Watch Colorado vs. Houston: TV Channel, Preview, Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes earned their first win of the season over Delaware. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will next face the Houston Cougars on Friday, Sept. 12, and the matchup will be Colorado’s first Big 12 conference opponent, raising the stakes.
How To Watch
The Colorado Buffaloes and Houston Cougars will kick off on Friday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. MT at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 5.5-point underdogs against the Houston Cougars on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +184, and the point total is set at 42.5.
Colorado Finds Their Starting Quarterback?
In addition to earning the first win of the season, the Colorado Buffaloes have reportedly found their starting quarterback in Ryan Staub. In week 2, the Buffaloes played three of their quarterbacks: Kaidon Salter, who started, Julian Lewis, the highly anticipated freshman, and Staub, a returning sophomore.
Staub was the third quarterback to enter the game, but his performance stood out and he helped lead Colorado to their first win. Staub finished the game going 7-of-10 for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
“He came in and did a fantastic job. He's just been waiting for his opportunity. He never jumped into the portal. He had every right to take that away, but he's just a great human being," Sanders said after the game.
Per college football insider Pete Thamel, Staub is expected to start in Friday’s matchup. If Staub helps lead the Buffaloes to a win, he could show Sanders and the program why he should remain as the program’s starting quarterback.
Buffaloes Utilizing Playmakers On Offense
Colorado’s offense stepped up immensely from week 1 to week 2, and while Staub is a reason why, the Buffaloes also utilized the talented playmakers on the offense. After not running the ball much in 2024, Colorado finished the game with 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Buffaloes have multiple talented running backs inclding Simeon Price and Dekalon Taylor. Staying consistent with the run game is already showing success and will be crucial against the Cougars in week 3.
One player to watch on the offense will be wide receiver Sincere Brown. He had no receptions in week 1, but had a strong performance against the Blue Hens, showing off his speed. His play of the game was at the start of the third quarter when Staub hit a wide-open Brown for a 71-yard touchdown pass.
Brown finished the game with four receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown. Seeing Brown used more in the passing game can greatly open up Colorado’s offense.
Buffaloes Defense Must Step Up
Colorado should have a strong secondary with cornerback DJ McKinney, but the defense allowed too many big plays from Delaware’s passing game. The Blue Hens had four different players finish with a reception that was over 20 yards.
The defense did improve with stopping the run from both the offense’s running backs and quarterback. Keeping that up will be crucial against Houston, which has been running the ball at a high level. If Colorado can clean up the defense, the Buffaloes could pull off an upset win in Houston.
Why Houston Will Be Tough Competition
The Houston Cougars are 2-0 to start the season, and while the odds for them to win are narrow, they are playing at home and have been a consistent team thus far.
Houston is led by quarterback Conner Weigman, who has gone 30-46 for 247 yards with four touchdowns in the Cougars' first two games. He also has a completion percentage of 65.2, but no turnovers. Weigman can utilize his legs, having rushed for 62 yards and one touchdown.
The Cougars' strength on offense is the run game, and it will be crucial for Colorado to shut that down early. Houston’s lead running back is Dean Connors, with 28 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns. The team also heavily utilizes running back Stacy Sneed, and J'marion Burnette and DJ Butler have also seen solid reps.
Houston’s defense totals five sacks, eight passes defended, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Colorado’s offensive line will have to keep up with its strength of protecting the quarterback and creating holes for the running back.
Colorado vs. Houston Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes will fall to a 1-2 record after a loss in a close game against the Houston Cougars, 28-27.
After Colorado faces Houston, the team will return to Folsom Field to face the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 20 at 8:15 p.m. MT.
