Updated NFL Draft Odds: Shedeur Sanders To Pittsburgh Steelers?
As the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the betting odds surrounding former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his future NFL team have moved. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now the best odds to land Sanders at +310. The Steelers currently hold the No. 21 overall pick.
The betting odds from FanDuel paint a picture of the trending news surrounding some of the top picks in the draft. Now, the Saints fourth-best odds of selecting Sanders at +370, behind the Steelers, the New York Giants (+350), and the Cleveland Browns (+360).
Behind New Orleans are the Los Angeles Rams with odds of +1200 and the Las Vegas Raiders with odds of +1300 of landing the former Colorado quarterback.
In the weeks leading up to the draft, the New Orleans Saints were considered to be the favorites to draft Sanders. Saints coach Kellen Moore did not attend Colorado's NFL Showcase to see Sanders, but that could have been an intentional move to throw teams off.
Until the draft officially begins on Thursday, a ton of information will be released as teams strategize and look for any possible advantages they can find in the draft.
ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported on the Steelers, Saints, Giants as the three teams that have been most involved with Sanders throughout the pre-draft process. When reporting on Pittsburgh, Schefter wrote about the possibilities of Sanders falling in the draft, something that the Steelers did not anticipate until recently.
"Sources said the Steelers had not been planning to draft a quarterback in Round 1, but they also were not expecting Sanders to fall out of top 10. Now, all options seem to be on the table, and they are preparing in case they have the option to draft Sanders," said Schefter.
Will Sanders fall all the way down to Pittsburgh?
Would the Browns use the No. 2 overall pick on Sanders? For a while, former Buffaloes star Travis Hunter has been the expected selection for Cleveland at the top of the draft. However, NFL Network's Peter Schrager talked about teams potentially trading for not only the Browns' No. 2 pick but also the Giants' No. 3 pick in a recent appearance on ESPN's Get Up.
Might either of those teams be looking to trade back in the draft with the hopes of Sanders falling to them? On the other hand, both the Giants and the Browns could also be attempting to raise the trade value of their respective picks.
The Giants seem to have genuine interest in Sanders, most notably, but is New York willing to spend the No. 3 overall pick of the draft on Sanders? The former Buffalo is considered to be a top quarterback prospect in this year's draft class, but there also seems to be a gap between Sanders and former Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the presumed No. 1 overall pick.
