Urban Meyer Says Deion Sanders Entering Hardest Season Leading Colorado Buffaloes
One of the most successful head coaches in college football history shared some interesting thoughts on the challenges Deion Sanders will soon face in his third season leading the Colorado Buffaloes.
While appearing on the "The Triple Option" podcast, three-time national championship-winning head coach Urban Meyer said "Coach Prime" must manage increased outside expectations after winning nine games last year. The Buffs are obviously aiming to build on their successful 2024 campaign, but losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and other key players to the NFL won't make things easier for "Coach Prime," in the eyes of Meyer.
Meyer, who won two national championships with the Florida Gators and one with the Ohio State Buckeyes, made clear that Sanders' upcoming third season will be even more difficult than his first.
"He set a standard," Meyer said. "Once you hit a nine-win (season), it's almost like, ok, the crowd will start to thin out if they start losing, and then you got some issues. They've been the talk of college football, and the other thing I want to point out is that this Colorado team, we don't know what it's gonna look like. We knew last year what it was gonna look like. You had Travis Hunter, you had Shedeur, you had a certain look to it. This will be completely different. They don't have the transfer portal, the 40 guys, it's much less."
Colorado has added 33 transfers, including former Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter, so far this offseason. For comparison, "Coach Prime" landed 43 transfers last year and 52 the year prior. Meyer believes that the trend of adding fewer transfers each year is an encouraging sign.
"If you're reading it, that tells there's stability in the program," Meyer said. "When you start flipping 45, 50 players every year, I still don't know how that worked."
The Buffs have certainly lost more talent this offseason than the year prior, but they've also gained a strong group of incoming transfers and high school signees. Plus, talented underclassmen in offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, wide receiver Drelon Miller, running back Micah Welch and other returners are now acclimated to the college game.
Meyer's sentiment makes sense, but "Coach Prime" also has plenty going for him entering Year 3. His coaching staff is improved with Domata Peko (defensive line), Marshall Faulk (running backs), Andre Gurode (offensive line) and Andreu Swasey (strength and conditioning) joining the fold, and the standard being set should be viewed as a positive. Returning players are aware of the expectations and should feel more comfortable helping newcomers.
Sanders' third season leading the Buffs will kick off at Folsom Field on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. As with every year, the season opener will give fans a better feel for the new-look Buffs.