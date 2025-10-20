Utah's Kyle Whittingham Reveals Toughest Challenge Of Facing Colorado Buffaloes
Although Kaidon Salter hasn't quite performed to his standards this season, the veteran Colorado Buffaloes quarterback still strikes fear into the heart of opposing coaches due to his dual-threat capabilities.
On Monday, longtime Utah Utes leader Kyle Whittingham became the latest coach to share their concerns over stopping Colorado's Salter-led offense. The Buffs showed plenty of good offensively against Iowa State last week, and the banged-up Utes should have their hands full if Salter can continue his strong play.
"This is another guy (Salter) that runs the ball exceptionally well, and that's one of their best attributes," Whittingham said, per Utah. "They've also got a really good red zone (offense). They're at 72 percent red zone touchdown percentage, which is outstanding. They're doing a lot of good things, but the quarterback run game is probably right toward the top of the list of things we need to be concerned with this week."
Why Kaidon Salter Should Run More Against Utah's Defense
Whittingham himself admitted that Utah's run defense hasn't been up to standard this season. The Utes are currently allowing 150.7 ground yards per game (10th in the Big 12), with BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier rushing for 64 yards and one touchdown on Saturday.
On the season, Salter has rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 65 carries.
"Certainty," Colorado coach Deion Sanders attributed to Salter's success. "If you're gonna run, run. If you're gonna throw, throw. Certainty, not (thinking), 'I don't know what I'm going to do.' Running with a confidence like I'm running. Not running, I'm going to get hit. He made up his mind to do what he needed to do, and he did it."
Looking closer at Utah's defense, the Buffs must keep defensive ends John Henry Daley (12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles) and Logan Fano (four tackles for loss) contained for any potential run-first game plan to work. Safety Jackson Bennee has also been key in the secondary with a team-high 36 total tackles and three interceptions.
Kyle Whittingham Not Overlooking 3-4 Buffs
Whittingham added that he believes Colorado is far better than its 3-4 record may suggest.
"I know they're 3-4, but the combined record of those four losses of the teams they've played is 25-3," Whittingham said. "They've played some really good teams. They're a much better football team than their record indicates, I can tell you that for certain. We've got to be at our best and be ready and got to have a great week of preparation like always and just continue our process."
If Salter can utilize his legs enough early to open up the passing game, the Buffs could find some success offensively against the Utes. Continued production from running back Micah Welch and wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams will also be important.
Saturday's kickoff in Salt Lake City is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.