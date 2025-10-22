Utah’s Quarterback Injury Looms Large Ahead of Colorado Matchup
The Colorado Buffaloes are officially back from the bye. Heading into a hostile environment in Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes, this game is a seismic opportunity for Colorado coach Deion Sanders to climb in the Big 12 standings and boost their bowl-eligibility quest.
At 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12, Colorado’s season has seen flashes of great play mixed with a lot of frustration. The Utes currently sit at 5-2 (2-2 Big 12), meaning a Colorado victory would pull both teams to identical 2-3 conference records with the Buffs owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The plot thickened significantly earlier this week when Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed a "distinct possibility" that their dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Devon Dampier, might be sidelined with an injury.
Utes Face Quarterback Crisis
Dampier, who has been instrumental in matching Utah's win total from last year, is considered day-to-day after taking a beating in the physical rivalry game loss to BYU last week. His 1,375 passing yards, 442 rushing yards, and combined 18 touchdowns represent a monumental amount of production that Utah would suddenly have to replace.
Colorado’s defensive staff must have felt some relief. Dampier’s ability to extend plays and win with his legs—a specific weakness Colorado’s defense has struggled with at times—is devastating. Whittingham admitted that Dampier being "hobbled" would force the team to "rethink some of the QB run game."
If Dampier can’t go, the Utes turn to true freshman Byrd Ficklin. While Whittingham expressed "a ton of confidence" in the young signal-caller, and praising his solid play in limited appearances (9-of-9 passing for 138 yards, 1 touchdown, plus 111 rushing yards and three scores), there is simply no way to replicate the experience and pure playmaking danger of a healthy Dampier.
A freshman starting his first full collegiate game in a high-pressure environment and against Colorado's defense could be a major advantage for the Buffaloes.
How Colorado Can Seize a Conference Leap
By defeating Utah, CU would immediately go to 2-3 in conference play and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Buffs could furthermore pass Iowa State if the Cyclones lose their matchup against BYU this weekend, and they could overtake Baylor should the Bears fall to Cincinnati.
Finally, they could also surpass the loser of the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and K-State. Suddenly, a team that was 1-3 in conference play is looking up at a far more manageable, attainable path to the middle of the pack.
Momentum is Key
Colorado’s offense, fresh off a bye week and coming off a much-needed win against Iowa State, needs to maintain the momentum they established under quarterback Kaidon Salter.
Salter, with his 1,156 passing yards, 9 touchdowns, and a strong 65.5 percent completion rate, has shown he can operate the offense efficiently when protected, and he has also proven to be a critical threat on the ground with 270 rush yards and five touchdowns.
The Buffs' keys to victory on offense rely on three main priorities. First, they must establish the ground game in order to open up the vertical passing game. Second, protecting Salter again is essential, especially since they will face a good pass rusher in Utah defensive end John Henry Daley, who boasts nine sacks on the season.
Lastly, Salter needs to trust and feed his big targets, wide receivers Omarion Miller (371 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Joseph Williams (370 yards, 3 touchdowns), against a tough Utah secondary which is led by safety Jackson Bennee (36 tackles, 3 interceptions).
Pressure the Freshman
Defensively, this is the unit's chance to truly step up and prove some consistency. The Buffaloes must plan for the dual-threat capability of Dampier, but also prepare for a potentially more simplified attack from Ficklin.
The pressure must be generated by defensive end Keaten Wade, who leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and freshman London Merritt who seems to be blossoming each week. Colorado's sack total (just 8 this season) needs to see a significant spike against a potentially less-mobile and less-experienced quarterback.
Safety Tawfiq Byard (47 tackles, 1 interception) will be responsible for keeping the top on the defense and limiting big plays from Utah's top receivers, Ryan Davis (482 yards, 3 touchdowns) and tight end Dallen Bentley (335 yards, 3 touchdowns).
This game is a fork in the road. The Colorado Buffaloes have the chance to leave Rice-Eccles Stadium with a win and a major positional advantage in the Big 12 standings. The stars—or rather, the injury report—have aligned. It's time for Coach Prime to seize the moment.