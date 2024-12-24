What Deion Sanders said after Colorado arrived in San Antonio for Alamo Bowl
Upon arriving in San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and athletic director Rick George addressed the media with excitement and confidence. The Buffaloes, ranked 23rd, are set to face BYU in a highly anticipated Big 12 showdown, marking the culmination of a successful season that saw two-way star Travis Hunter claim the 2024 Heisman Trophy. The atmosphere was electric as Sanders and George expressed their gratitude and pride in the program’s achievements.
From the start, Sanders’ charismatic presence filled the room. “We’re thankful, we’re excited, we’re elated to be here,” Sanders began, emphasizing the significance of playing in the Alamo Bowl. He then turned to George, allowing him to elaborate on a unique initiative the program undertook—providing disability insurance for their draft-eligible players. This bold move ensured that key players, including Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, would participate without the risk of jeopardizing their futures.
George highlighted the collaborative effort, but he made it clear the idea was spearheaded by Sanders. “It was Coach Prime’s idea,” George noted. “He wanted to make sure our players felt secure and could represent the program at full strength.” The disability insurance not only safeguarded the players but underscored the family-oriented culture Sanders has cultivated since arriving in Boulder.
The conversation naturally shifted to the team’s mindset heading into the bowl game. Sanders stressed that despite the holiday season and festivities surrounding the event, the focus remained on winning. “We’re here to win this football game,” Sanders said, his tone resolute. “The young men know why we’re here. This isn’t just a celebration—it’s business.”
One of the most compelling moments came when Sanders addressed the camaraderie and bond within the team. He recounted receiving a heartfelt letter from the team’s chef, Carl Solomon, describing the positive environment Sanders and his staff have created. “It’s the little things,” Sanders reflected. “When someone like Chef Carl feels the love and excitement, it tells you that we’re building something special.”
As questions continued, the conversation shifted to Travis Hunter, who has had a whirlwind postseason with people talking about his relationship issues with finacee Leanna Lenee. Hunter’s historic Heisman win, combined with his projected status as a top NFL draft pick, was a central point of discussion. Sanders beamed with pride, dismissing any negative narratives. “Everything is a blessing,” Sanders said. “He’s exceeded expectations, on and off the field. Travis is not just a player—he’s family.”
Sanders also took a moment to praise the hospitality of San Antonio and the Alamo Bowl organizers. “The hospitality here is second to none,” Rick George added. “The Valero Alamo Bowl always treats us like family, and we’re thrilled to be part of this experience once again.” This it the third time the Buffs have landed in Alamo in the past decade.
Before concluding, Sanders couldn’t resist injecting his signature humor and energy. He playfully requested recommendations for the best restaurants on the River Walk and promised to personally give away tickets to deserving fans. “If I were a fan, I wouldn’t miss this game,” Sanders said. “This is going to be a battle between two great teams.”
As the Buffaloes prepare to take the field against BYU, Sanders’ leadership and the team’s unity stand out as defining factors of their journey. Saturday night’s matchup promises to be more than just a football game—it’s a testament to the culture and vision Sanders has brought to Colorado.