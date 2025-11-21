Buffs Beat

Why Colorado's Recruiting Class Ranking Is Concerning

The Colorado Buffaloes’ recruiting class took a hit as four-star tight end Gavin Mueller flipped to the Miami Hurricanes, marking the third decommitment under Coach Deion Sanders. Now, the Buffaloes’ recruiting trail faces serious questions.

Thomas Gorski

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting class took a major hit this past week when the program lost its highest-rated commit, four-star tight end Gavin Mueller. Earlier in the week, it became clear that Mueller was decommitting and flipping to the Miami Hurricanes.

For Coach Deion Sanders, the struggles haven’t been limited to the win column. Those issues are now showing up on the recruiting trail as well. Mueller became the third recruit to decommit from the Buffaloes this season.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal watches from the sideline against NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The other two departures were three-star safety D’Montae Tims, who is now committed to Indiana, and four-star defensive lineman Emmanuel Ruffin, who flipped to Ohio State. Their decisions further highlight how competitive the recruiting landscape has become across the Big Ten.

As a result, Colorado’s recruiting class has taken a clear step back. The Buffaloes now sit at No. 95 nationally with just 10 total commits. 

According to 247Sports, the class consists of two four-star prospects and eight three-star prospects — a sign that Sanders may be leaning heavily toward the transfer portal once again.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Landing at No. 96 nationally also points to deeper concerns than just a handful of lost commitments. Colorado continues to lag behind its Big 12 peers in building a sustainable, long-term talent pipeline.

If the trend continues, Sanders could face significant challenges in rebuilding the roster and maintaining momentum in Boulder.

Why Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Class Is Concerning

The Buffaloes’ recruiting class is nowhere near the standard they hoped for, and that becomes even clearer when you look at the national rankings. Colorado now sits behind programs such as Tulsa, UTEP, and even Massachusetts — a team that hasn’t won a game this season.

A major reason Sanders was brought to Boulder was his ability to elevate the program’s profile and bring in talent, but that hasn’t fully materialized. Outside of stars like Travis Hunter, Jordan Seaton, Julian Lewis, and Shedeur Sanders, he still hasn’t identified or developed the kind of homegrown prospects that form the backbone of a stable roster.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The transfer portal has helped keep Colorado afloat, but it’s not a long-term solution. At some point, the Buffaloes need to place a greater emphasis on developing high-school recruits if they want to take the next step in the Big 12.

Without a stronger recruiting base, Colorado risks falling even further behind its conference peers. Sanders needs to start showing real progress on the trail soon, or the program’s long-term trajectory becomes a serious concern.

Colorado’s Recruiting Outlook After Gavin Mueller’s Decommittment

Losing Mueller puts Colorado’s class in a tougher spot than they wanted to be in. Not long ago, the Buffaloes had climbed up to No. 76 on 247Sports, but that momentum didn’t last, and now they’re sitting with just two four-star commits.

Linebacker Carson Crawford and safety Preston Ashley are basically the two guys holding this class together right now. Crawford, a top-200 recruit, feels like someone Colorado could lean on defensively for a long time.

Even so, two solid players can only do so much. Colorado needs more depth, and they need it soon. Sanders has to find a way to get things trending back in the right direction before the gap gets even wider.

