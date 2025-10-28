What Sincere Brown Said About Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams' Costly Bye Week Mistake
BOULDER — Quite frankly, Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller let their teammates down when they failed to return to Boulder in time for the Colorado Buffaloes' first post-bye week practice.
Williams and Miller remain Colorado's top two leading receivers, but both received a fair punishment from coach Deion Sanders for their tardiness. The sophomore Williams was benched for the entirety of Saturday's 53-7 loss to the Utah Utes, and Miller was limited to just the second half, where he recorded three catches for 59 yards.
Fellow wide receiver Sincere Brown, who had three catches for 27 yards, was asked about his teammates' lack of discipline while speaking to the media on Tuesday.
"Those guys definitely apologized because they know how much they matter to this team and the offense as well," Brown said. "Those are great guys, and I love those guys to death. They came back this week and responded well at practice, and they'll be ready to go."
Deion Sanders Opens Up On Disciplinary Decision
While Colorado would've benefited from having Williams and Miller on the field against Utah, Sanders' decision to bench both proved that nobody is above the law within his program. Players who made the effort to return to Boulder in time likely appreciated Sanders' effort to treat everyone equally, regardless of talent.
"The rest of the guys, they're business as usual, because that's life," Sanders said of how other players responded. "They've been through high school, youth ball. Guys have done stupid things in life, so for them, it's next man up. Now, another guy has an opportunity to get in there and do his thing. So that's what it was. They're not flustered or bothered by that."
With Williams out for the entire game and Miller sitting the first half, Isaiah Hardge, Quentin Gibson, Kam Mikell and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. saw some increased action. Gibson led the Buffs with four catches and Mikell had two.
The game likely wouldn't have gone much differently if Williams and Miller played all four quarters, but their absence certainly hurt a Colorado offense that totaled only 140 yards. Still, Williams lost the ability to grow upon his 128-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Iowa State Cyclones two weeks prior.
Colorado Shifts Attention To Arizona
All signs point to Miller and Williams returning full-time for Colorado's Week 10 game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. While the Buffs must first perform better in the trenches, quarterback Kaidon Salter should benefit from getting his top two receivers back for a full game.
"These guys understand the assignment," Sanders said. "They understand the mission. It was one of those days that it just didn't work. You got your butt kicked. Don't sugarcoat it. Don't placate it. It is what it is. Guess what? Let's flush the darn toilet and let's move on, and that's what we've done. We've flushed the toilet and moved on."