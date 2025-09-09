Buffs Beat

Inside Why Ryan Staub Fits as Deion Sanders’ Starting Colorado Quarterback

Although unexpected, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders may be starting his best quarterback against the Houston Cougars in Ryan Staub. The redshirt sophomore outperformed Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis against Delaware and knows Pat Shurmur's system best.

Jack Carlough

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Few would've predicted Ryan Staub to earn the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 3 starting quarterback nod, but the redshirt sophomore has certainly earned the opportunity after his breakout performance against the Delaware Blue Hens this past weekend.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday morning that Staub is expected to start Colorado's Big 12 Conference opener against the Houston Cougars on Friday, leaping over previous starter Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis. However, coach Deion Sanders declined to confirm Staub as the starter during his weekly presser on Tuesday and even called out the media for premature reporting.

Still, Staub was spotted taking first-team reps earlier this week and is largely assumed to start on Friday.

Knowledge Of Pat Shurmur's System

Why Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Move Ryan Staub Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Houston Cougars Big 12 Football
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now in his third year with the Buffs, Staub looked far more comfortable operating within offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's system on Saturday compared to Salter and Lewis. The former three-star prospect led three touchdown drives agains the Blue Hens and showed confidence on passes down the field.

"I think he knows what I like. I know that he knows what I like,' Staub said. "As soon as I'm out there and I get the call, I know that he sees something, and this is what we're going to run, and I trust it, and off we go. The relationship with coach Pat has been great. I've been here for almost three years with him now, and we've built a great relationship and a lot of trust. He knows exactly what I'm good at and what I like, and we were able to roll."

Even when Staub didn't like what was called, he took the initiative to call a pre-snap adjustment. On both of his deep completions to wide receiver Sincere Brown, Staub wisely change his route to a vertical.

Why Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Move Ryan Staub Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Houston Cougars Big 12 Football
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He did what he's supposed to do," Sanders said. "Staub did what we expected him to do. You all are surprised. We weren't. We're thankful and appreciative and just happy for him and elated for him that he seized the darn moment."

MORE: How No Rookie Reps Could Shape Colorado Star Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Future

MORE: Quarterback Julian Lewis Makes History But Underwhelms In First Colorado Buffaloes Drives

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Ryan Staub Turns Heads in Win Over Delaware

MORE: Three Key Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Statement Win Over Delaware

MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ryan Staub's Breakout Game, Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation

Energy Spark

Why Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Move Ryan Staub Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Houston Cougars Big 12 Football
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) calls for the ball in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While his immediate success certainly helped, Staub's Colorado teammates and coaches were visibly energized by what he accomplished against Delaware. If Staub indeed starts at Houston, that same energy should be expected.

"You gotta understand, Staub is a lovable dude," Sanders said. "Everybody who's played here previously has reached out to him and congratulated him, or some way or another tweeted him or done something to let them know how proud they are. He's always been a standup guy, no matter who's starting. He's always been there in support... Hats off to him because he's the ultimate teammate."

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Xavier Weaver are among the most notable former Buffs who've reached out to Staub following his breakout game.

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football