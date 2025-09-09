Inside Why Ryan Staub Fits as Deion Sanders’ Starting Colorado Quarterback
Few would've predicted Ryan Staub to earn the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 3 starting quarterback nod, but the redshirt sophomore has certainly earned the opportunity after his breakout performance against the Delaware Blue Hens this past weekend.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday morning that Staub is expected to start Colorado's Big 12 Conference opener against the Houston Cougars on Friday, leaping over previous starter Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis. However, coach Deion Sanders declined to confirm Staub as the starter during his weekly presser on Tuesday and even called out the media for premature reporting.
Still, Staub was spotted taking first-team reps earlier this week and is largely assumed to start on Friday.
Knowledge Of Pat Shurmur's System
Now in his third year with the Buffs, Staub looked far more comfortable operating within offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's system on Saturday compared to Salter and Lewis. The former three-star prospect led three touchdown drives agains the Blue Hens and showed confidence on passes down the field.
"I think he knows what I like. I know that he knows what I like,' Staub said. "As soon as I'm out there and I get the call, I know that he sees something, and this is what we're going to run, and I trust it, and off we go. The relationship with coach Pat has been great. I've been here for almost three years with him now, and we've built a great relationship and a lot of trust. He knows exactly what I'm good at and what I like, and we were able to roll."
Even when Staub didn't like what was called, he took the initiative to call a pre-snap adjustment. On both of his deep completions to wide receiver Sincere Brown, Staub wisely change his route to a vertical.
"He did what he's supposed to do," Sanders said. "Staub did what we expected him to do. You all are surprised. We weren't. We're thankful and appreciative and just happy for him and elated for him that he seized the darn moment."
Energy Spark
While his immediate success certainly helped, Staub's Colorado teammates and coaches were visibly energized by what he accomplished against Delaware. If Staub indeed starts at Houston, that same energy should be expected.
"You gotta understand, Staub is a lovable dude," Sanders said. "Everybody who's played here previously has reached out to him and congratulated him, or some way or another tweeted him or done something to let them know how proud they are. He's always been a standup guy, no matter who's starting. He's always been there in support... Hats off to him because he's the ultimate teammate."
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Xavier Weaver are among the most notable former Buffs who've reached out to Staub following his breakout game.