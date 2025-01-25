Deion Sanders returns to Dallas for Shrine Bowl as Cowboys announce new head coach
The speculation surrounding Deion Sanders and a potential jump to the NFL has hit a standstill. With reports saying Brian Schottenheimer will be hired as the Cowboys' next head coach, the idea of Sanders stepping into the NFL remains a popular talking point.
This speculation gained traction as Sanders returned to Dallas for the East-West Shrine Bowl to watch his son Shedeur Sanders lead the West squad. Being back in the city only adds fuel to the idea of Sanders' future.
For the University of Colorado and its football program, these rumors are far from a distraction—they are a spotlight. They demonstrate Coach Prime's magnetic appeal and highlight the value he brings to the program. Historically, successful college coaches like Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh have faced similar speculation, and for Sanders, the attention underscores his status as a transformative figure in football. For recruits, the fact that their coach is coveted by one of the NFL’s most storied franchises only reinforces the belief that CU is a program where players can develop for the next level.
Coach Prime’s presence at CU has already reshaped the program, pushing the university to meet his high expectations both on and off the field. The Buffaloes’ resurgence under Sanders has been remarkable, taking a program that was struggling and turning it into a nationally recognized brand. Reports like The Wall Street Journal’s valuation of CU football at $378 million, ranking it 34th overall, serve as a testament to Sanders’ impact. His influence extends beyond the gridiron, making CU one of the most talked-about programs in college football.
As CU continues to gain prominence, the recruitment pipeline has flourished. Sanders has brought in elite talent, including five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and four-star recruits like edge rusher London Merritt, offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, and wide receiver Adrian Wilson. However, talent acquisition is just one piece of the puzzle.
Development is equally critical, and that requires investment in facilities and, most importantly, a top-tier coaching staff. Sanders has made it clear that to compete with elite programs like Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State, CU must step up its commitment to paying assistant coaches competitive salaries.
Historically, CU has been reluctant to pay premium salaries to its coaching staff. That changed with Sanders' arrival, as he signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract, the largest in CU history. However, this is only the beginning.
According to USA Today, elite programs like Alabama and LSU pay their assistant coaches significantly more. For instance, Alabama’s assistant coaching salaries total nearly $9.5 million, with top coordinators earning upwards of $2.5 million annually.
In contrast, CU paid just under $5 million to its assistant coaches last season, with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur earning $801,000 and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston making $800,750. While these figures are respectable, they pale in comparison to what the nation’s top programs offer.
Sanders has already shown his willingness to fight for his staff, understanding that retaining and attracting top talent is critical to sustaining CU’s success.
The departures of offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and defensive end coach Vincent Dancy to Mississippi State highlight the challenge CU faces. Loadholt’s salary of $326,000 was modest compared to what top offensive line coaches earn, and improving pay across the board will be essential for CU to compete at the highest level.
The rumors of Sanders potentially leaving for the Cowboys also provide leverage for him to negotiate better terms—not just for himself but for his staff and the program’s overall infrastructure.
With a reported $10 million contract already on the table, Sanders isn’t looking to enrich himself further; he’s fighting for the resources necessary to build a sustainable, championship-caliber program.
For CU, the stakes are clear. Sanders has proven his ability to elevate the program’s profile, attract elite talent, and generate significant revenue. If CU truly aspires to be among the nation’s best, it must invest in state-of-the-art facilities, competitive salaries for assistant coaches, and the resources needed to sustain success.
The rumors linking Sanders to the NFL or other college programs are not a distraction—they are a testament to his value and a reminder of what he brings to Boulder.
Ultimately, whether Sanders stays at CU or eventually moves on, his impact on the program is undeniable. His presence has turned the Buffaloes into a destination for players and coaches alike and has raised the university’s profile to unprecedented levels. The challenge now lies with CU to fully embrace the momentum and position itself as a perennial contender in college football.