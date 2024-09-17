Deion Sanders takes shot at rival coach with help from special guest
Deion Sanders made a heartwarming gesture at his press conference on Tuesday by introducing a special guest. Piper, a dedicated Colorado Buffaloes fan who made a connection with Prime through an Aflac partnership event at Children’s Hospital. The youngster and her parents were in attendance, and Sanders didn’t miss the opportunity to make her feel part of the team, handing her a pair of sunglasses—his signature look.
In typical Coach Prime fashion, Sanders made a playful jab, referencing comments from Colorado State’s Jay Norvell saying, "Put your shades on, baby. They hate when we do that. Oh, that was last week."
The Buffaloes had just come off a dominant 28-9 victory over Colorado State, a game in which the Rams initially led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. However, it was all Colorado from that point forward as they cruised to victory, showcasing their firepower and silencing their rivals.
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were standout performers, building on the momentum from last season’s thrilling double-overtime game. Shedeur threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns, displaying his continued growth as a top-tier quarterback. Hunter, the Buffaloes' two-way star, was electric, recording 13 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns on offense. He also contributed on defense with five tackles and an interception, proving once again why he’s one of the most versatile players in college football.
The Buffaloes aim to improve their record to 3-1 as they prepare to face the Baylor Bears this Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX. With Coach Prime’s influence, the Buffs continues to capture the attention of the college football world this season.