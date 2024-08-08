Another Duke Basketball Rookie Now Projected as 2025 Lottery Pick
Most way-too-early 2025 mock drafts list two Duke basketball players in the top 10. Freshman forward Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 overall draft pick in the eyes of Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports, USA Today, and SB Nation, among others. And a fellow Blue Devil freshman, center Khaman Maluach, sits as high as No. 3 overall.
ALSO READ: Duke Star Cooper Flagg Flexes in Practice
However, the most recent mock draft between the above outlets forecasts Maluach to hear his name at No. 21 overall but has a different member of the six-deep 2024 Duke basketball recruiting haul joining Flagg in the top 10: Isaiah Evans, a five-star potent scorer out of North Meck High School (N.C.).
That mock draft is courtesy of CBS Sports' Kyle Boone. He places Evans at No. 9 overall despite the fact that most experts don't foresee the 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard/forward landing a spot in third-year head coach Jon Scheyer's starting lineup.
Here's what Boone noted about Isaiah Evans' potential to attract NBA eyes:
"A crowded Duke roster could prevent Evans from breaking out as a freshman at Duke, but NBA teams will be watching closely to see how he develops this season. He's a scoring wing with skill and a long frame and able and willing defender. He needs to fill out his slender frame, and Duke may bring him along slowly."
Flagg, Evans, and Maluach are the only three talents on the 2024-25 Duke basketball roster who appear in Boone's first-round-only mock draft.