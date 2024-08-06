Duke Basketball Recruiting: Elite Guard Dons Blue Devil Jersey
Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) rising senior Acaden Lewis, who sits No. 46 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite but is due for another bump after looking like one of the nation's top point guards in grassroots action throughout the spring and summer, is visiting the Duke basketball program this week.
It's just an unofficial visit. Nowadays, though, even unofficial visits give rise to photoshoots.
So, on Tuesday, Lewis posted pictures of himself wearing Duke basketball jerseys in Cameron Indoor Stadium's hype room:
The trip marks Lewis' fourth blueblood visit this summer, as the coveted talent previously checked out Kentucky, UNC, and back-to-back national champion UConn.
For now, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Lewis, down to a final eight of Duke, UNC, UConn, Kentucky, Syracuse, Auburn, Tennessee, and Michigan, hasn't revealed plans for an official visit with Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff.
Meanwhile, the speedy playmaker has scheduled such visits to Louisville (Aug. 30) and UNC (Oct. 4) while eyeing a decision in his recruitment before the early signing period arrives in November.
No experts have entered 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for the battle.
Acaden Lewis is one of 13 in the 2025 class to land a Duke basketball offer. The Blue Devils, still searching for their first commitment in the cycle, remain active players in all but a couple of those races.