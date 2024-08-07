Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Star Cooper Flagg Flexes in Practice

The youngest player on the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad isn't lacking in confidence or showmanship.

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Of course, Cooper Flagg isn't the first person to pull off a between-the-legs dunk. But what stands out is the ease with which the projected one-and-done Duke basketball forward pulls off such feats.

On Tuesday, the Blue Devils' official account posted the following evidence of the mere 17-year-old getting more and more comfortable in the program's practice facility while sporting his hot commodity No. 2 Duke jersey:

Sure, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Maine native's ridiculously long arms aid in the finish, leading to Flagg's patented bowed-up flex. On the other hand, one could argue that the length of said arms should take away from the smoothness of his moves, making his midair between-the-legs transfer — so fast that it's difficult to see happen in real time above — even more impressive.

There's no doubt that Flagg, who finished No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and joins 2018-19 one-and-done RJ Barrett as the only two Duke basketball players to arrive in Durham with a perfect composite rating in tow, will be the headline attraction at Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 4.

And it's a safe bet that Flagg, the early frontrunner to come off the board No. 1 overall at the 2025 NBA Draft, will be in Jon Scheyer's starting five and a centerpiece weapon when the 2024-25 Blue Devils tip off their campaign at home against Maine on Nov. 4.

