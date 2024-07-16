Bucks Snag Duke Basketball Talent in NBA Free Agency
NBA free agent Gary Trent Jr. agreed to a one-year deal to join the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday. There's no doubt the 25-year-old Duke basketball product will earn less than had he decided to opt out of his final year with the Toronto Raptors when his stock was peaking last summer.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil Alum Seth Curry Lands Deal to Remain in Hometown
Despite his dip in scoring from 17.4 points per game in 2022-23 to 13.7 last season, not to mention seemingly a complete disappearance of favorable reviews from the local media, some numbers suggest Trent could be a impactful piece for a contender, thereby boosting his value for next summer. He should get that opportunity in Milwaukee.
As ESPN's Matt Williams pointed out in the following post, only four NBA players have tallied at least 500 threes and 300 steals since the start of the 2021-22 season. And Gary Trent Jr. is one of them, along with Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Fred VanVleet.
Furthermore, although Trent's 2023-24 scoring average was a four-year low, it also marked his fourth straight season posting double-digit points per game.
Other NBA Blue Devils Recently in Milwaukee
In the first half of last season, Milwaukee employed one of Gary Trent Jr.'s Duke basketball teammates, center Marques Bolden, on a two-way contract. Bolden played only two games for the 2023-24 Bucks, though, before getting waived in January.
The franchise's previous NBA Blue Devil, sharpshooting guard Grayson Allen, was a starter in both of his seasons in Milwaukee before getting traded to the Phoenix Suns in September and enjoying a career-best campaign as the league leader in 3-point percentage.