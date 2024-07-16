Duke Basketball Alum Lands Deal to Remain in Hometown
The Charlotte Hornets waived 2010-13 Duke basketball guard Seth Curry just a couple of weeks ago. At the time, though, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted there was still interest between the Hornets and the Charlotte native in working out a new contract during July free agency.
Well, that was indeed the case.
On Monday night, Wojnarowski reported on social media that the Hornets and the 33-year-old Curry have agreed on a one-year deal.
Curry, the second-oldest active NBA Blue Devil behind new Phoenix Suns big man Mason Plumlee, played only eight games for the Hornets last season after getting traded from the Dallas Mavericks in February. Between his action with the 2023-24 Mavericks and Hornets, the 6-foot-1 sharpshooter averaged 5.1 points per game, his lowest mark in almost a decade.
Nevertheless, the former undrafted Duke basketball gem remains at No. 3 among all active NBA players with his 43.1 career shooting percentage beyond the arc.
Now, Charlotte is again set to boast two NBA Blue Devils. Curry is alongside third-year NBA center Mark Williams, who missed most of the 2023-24 campaign due to a nagging back injury but showed immense potential as a rookie and looks to be a centerpiece in the Hornets' frontcourt for years to come.
Seth Curry's dad, Dell Curry, was a Charlotte sharpshooter in the 1990s and is nowadays a Hornets commentator.