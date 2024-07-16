Positive Sign in Duke Basketball One-And-Done's Rebooted Pro Career
Duke basketball product AJ Griffin averaged 8.9 points and shot 39.0 percent from downtown across 72 contests as a promising rookie for the 2022-23 Atlanta Hawks.
But this past season, the first full campaign with former Blue Devil guard and assistant Quin Snyder serving as head coach in Atlanta, Griffin dealt with a variety of setbacks in the early going. The 20-year-old wing was never part of the regular rotation again from December onward.
Griffin, drafted No. 16 overall after helping fuel a Final Four run as a Duke basketball freshman in the final ride of Mike Krzyzewski's career, logged only 20 appearances as an NBA sophomore, putting up only 2.4 points per outing. And three weeks ago, the Hawks traded him to the Houston Rockets.
Now, seemingly inspired by his fresh start in the league, AJ Griffin is playing a impactful role as a starter for the Rockets (2-1) at the ongoing NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
On Monday afternoon, the former five-star recruit from New York scored a team-high 18 points across his 29 minutes on the floor, shooting 7-for-13 from the field, 2-for-3 beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 at the line. He added five rebounds, one steal, and one block.
Granted, Griffin's latest performance came in an 87-73 loss to the Detroit Pistons (1-1), whose lone NBA Blue Devil, starting forward Wendell Moore Jr., tallied four points and four boards in 24 minutes.
Even so, it wasn't Griffin's first productive display for the Summer Rockets. He's now averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks.
Houston's Summer League roster includes another 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done in guard Trevor Keels, whose only three appearances in the NBA regular season came with the New York Knicks while on a two-way contract after getting drafted in the second round. He didn't come off the bench against the Pistons on Monday, and he went scoreless across his combined four minutes in the team's first two games.
AJ Griffin, Trevor Keels, and the Houston Rockets have a few days off before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) at 11 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN).